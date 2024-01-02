Resistance to antibiotics, by Dr. Chivato

#Resistance #antibiotics #Chivato

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the CEU San Pablo University, Doctor Tomás Chivato, warns of the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics

Today I wanted to talk to you about a serious public health problem that we have and that can get worse: resistance to antibiotics. Antibiotics have saved millions of lives thanks to Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin and all the other antibiotics that have appeared throughout the 20th century and the beginning of this 21st century.

They are now beginning to be called super bacteria, which are capable of resisting all types of antibiotics and the number of deaths due to these super bacteria is beginning to increase significantly. What can we do? First and foremost, use antibiotics when indicated.

In winter we have two types of respiratory infections: those caused by bacteria and those caused by viruses. And it is not necessary to use antibiotics to cure a common cold to treat the flu. Why don’t they respond to these antibiotics? If we use them in diseases that are not indicated, the bacteria can become resistant, even with the duration of the treatments.

When your doctor prescribes a certain antibiotic, you must finish the treatment. It is also easier for allergies to appear in the future. Therefore, let us all use more rational use of these medications to avoid this proliferation of super bacteria that will make, in the future, deaths from infections greater than ecological threats, for example.