Respiratory allergies are on the rise: “We have a problem”

#Respiratory #allergies #rise #problem

Allergies are a world. Its diagnosis is complex, its causes continue to be investigated and the symptoms can vary greatly. from one patient to another. But although there are different levels, they can become a real problem if they affect you on a daily basis. And they are stealing your quality of life to a point that, at times, can become desperate. Especially because keeping them under control is really complicated.

“Allergies, in and of themselves, are persistent. A person who is allergic to something is allergic all his life, except in exceptional cases. But When we talk about perennial allergies we are referring to those that affect the patient during any time of the year.and not only in a certain period of time,” explains Carmen Vidal, Head of the Allergology Service at the University Hospital Complex of Santiago and professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela.

As he explains, perennial allergies are usually related to four types of allergens: mites, cockroaches, domestic animals (such as dogs, cats or guinea pigs) and perennial pollens. We all know the symptoms: sneezing, itchy nose, difficulty breathing, watery eyes, red eyes, loss of smell, wheezing… But Even if the allergy is perennial, it is common for the symptoms to be accentuated at a certain time of the year.. For example, autumn and spring, when the weather is humid, are the worst seasons for those allergic to mites, who tend to have a harder time indoors. And on the contrary: those allergic to pollen suffer more when the weather is dry and outdoors.

Irantzu Muerza is an expert on this topic. In addition to having asthma and allergies, she is coordinator of the Spanish Federation of Associations of Allergic Patients and Respiratory Diseases (Fenaer). For her, The key to coping is to know well what your allergy is and how it affects you. And then “be an active patient.” Especially when we are in our own home, because there we can “control the environment” to be safer.

She cleans all her furniture every day to remove dust. She tries not to open the windows, and she has deployed air filters throughout her home. She doesn’t have curtains, but she washes the sheets and blankets once a week with hot water. The pillows are made of synthetic fiber. The animals, always outside. But he knows that when he leaves his house things get complicated. There he has no choice but to raise his guard, because he has to avoid carpets and air fresheners, among other things. That is why he recommends reducing outdoor activities, and using glasses and masks when necessary.

To this we must add that he takes corticosteroids nasally and orally and Montelukast, a neutralizer. His case is complex, but it serves to illustrate a problem that many suffer at different levels. “You have to make changes in your life that can be traumatic. There are people who are affected by it and can end up with anxiety or depression, but there are tools for that too. It was difficult for me at first, but I have adapted well. However, it is complicated. It is something that limits you on a psychological and social level. Generally it affects patients a lot, but if you take the reins you will have a better quality of life,” she says.

Complying with all these habits one day is already complicated. Doing it for the rest of your life, another level. But not doing so means paying a high price. “It is very difficult to live like this, with that adherence to treatment and all this personal care. But many people give up these habits because they get tired, and then end up having more serious allergic attacks.. There is a problem when it comes to involving patients, but the message that must be given is that it is a disease that you are going to live with your entire life. It should not be given more importance than it has, but it must be controlled,” Muerza summarizes.

These days of midwinter, patients like her have to be, if possible, more careful. Because any respiratory virus, like the tripledemic that has recently saturated Spanish hospitals, can cause extra complications. Muerza herself relates that a month ago she contracted a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and she was admitted to the ICU for 10 days. Her husband, who is not allergic to anything, also had it, but in his case it was like a “normal cold.” “Any illness you pick up adds to what you already have as a base. That is why it is always recommended to get vaccinated. It is very important to protect ourselves, because we already have a chronic disease that affects us completely and puts us at greater risk,” says Muerza.

The complexity of allergies

In his experience Vidal has been able to see first-hand that many patients do not understand allergies. The expert herself explains: “The epithelia of a cat or dog, for example, have many different proteins. And the same thing happens with mites, they have 35 or 36 different molecules, and all of them can cause allergies. That’s why an allergy is not “is limited to performing a skin test that comes out positive. The key is to do a molecular breakdown in each patient to see what exact component is causing the allergy.”

This explains, for example, that some people who are allergic to dogs are also allergic to other animals. It will depend on whether the protein that causes the allergy is exclusive to dogs or can also be found in other animals. And it also helps to understand why Some patients only experience itching when exposed to allergens and others may suffer anaphylactic shock.. Both can be allergic, but depending on the protein or molecule responsible, the severity will be different.

There are several theories about the origin of allergies. “The one that is valid today is that they occur due to failures in our epithelia, skin and mucous membranes, which when they are damaged They allow allergens in the environment to access the interior of our body. and trigger that awareness. Therefore, although there are people who have a genetic predisposition, we always become allergic to what we have in our environment,” explains Vidal.

Precisely for this reason the expert points out that technically It cannot be said that perennial allergies are becoming more and more frequent.. And although there is no doubt that, in general, allergies of all kinds are increasingly common, it will depend on the environment. In areas with perennial allergens, there will be more perennial allergies. And in those with more seasonal allergens, there will be more seasonal allergies.

Treatment

According to Vidal, The treatment of respiratory allergies is based on three pillars. The first is to avoid exposure to the allergen, which as we have already seen is very difficult and is not 100% effective either. The second is medications, and here we find everything from inhalers to drops or antihistamines, which make up the basic first aid kit for any allergy sufferer. And then there is the third level. The most promising, but also the most complex.

These are the well-known allergy vaccines, which are capable of changing the patient’s response to allergen exposure, making you tolerate it better and even making the symptoms disappear. They can be administered subcutaneously – punctures – or sublingually, in the form of drops or pills. But the problem is that they only work in very specific patients. In Vidal’s words, those who “have a correct relationship with the symptoms and have had a correct identification of the allergy.”

If these conditions are met, vaccines can “change patients’ lives.” Although the treatment lasts for years and, sometimes, booster doses must be administered after time. “We must call on public bodies to take action and reduce pollutants in urban areasbecause we already have a problem with the increase in allergies, but in a few years it may be more serious. And then we must continue researching vaccines, because they are the future. It is the only thing that has managed to completely reverse the symptoms,” says Muerza.

Health

It is estimated that by 2050, 50 percent of the world’s population will suffer from an allergic disease. One in four people suffers from it now or will suffer from it in the future. […]

All the keys to the news and latest news, in the El Independiente WhatsApp channel. Join here