Respiratory virus: Gaspé public health is reassuring

#Respiratory #virus #Gaspé #public #health #reassuring

Both influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses circulate almost everywhere in Gaspésie.

According to the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ), for the week ending January 6, in Gaspésie-Les-Îles, 13 people were infected with influenza and 3 others with respiratory syncytial virus, RSV. As it is not a notifiable disease, it is difficult to get the exact picture.

“In the region, we have a lot of influenza and Covid circulating like in the rest of Quebec,” indicates the regional public health director, Yv Bonnier-Viger.

By Thursday afternoon, the occupancy rate of stretchers in the Paspébiac, Maria and Chandler emergency rooms was in the red.

But according to the regional director of public health, the situation is not as worrying as elsewhere in the province.

“People have few complications because they are well vaccinated. Besides, people who have not yet been vaccinated do so, it is never too late and it avoids a lot of complications.”

Health authorities strongly recommend that vulnerable people, seniors and pregnant women get vaccinated.

As of January 7, some 19,000 Gaspé residents had been inoculated against influenza.

A little more than 17,000 protected themselves against COVID-19, following the fall campaign.

As for RSV, sold at nearly $250 per vial, the Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) was not able to tell us the exact figure today.

“We have good vaccination rates which are similar to those of last year,” says the doctor.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, acknowledged that the situation will continue to be difficult in the province’s emergencies over the coming days. Hence the importance of putting in place protective measures and washing your hands regularly.