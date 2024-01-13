Respiratory viruses: Circulation well present in the region

#Respiratory #viruses #Circulation #present #region

Respiratory viruses: Circulation is present in the region – TVA Abitibi-Temiscamingue

Alexandre Cabana | January 12, 2024

The regional director of public health, Doctor Omobola Sobanjo, confides that during the holiday season, hospital beds were 15% occupied by COVID patients.

15%, this is a normal rate of hospitalizations linked to a respiratory illness, equivalent to the pre-pandemic situation.

Regarding vaccination, Doctor Sobanjo emphasizes that 55% of people aged 70 or over are vaccinated for COVID.

55 may not seem like much, but it is a vaccination percentage equivalent to the last two years.

We therefore note here a stabilization of the vaccination rate.

In terms of the transmission of respiratory viruses, it has been quite virulent for several weeks now.

But it is not so much COVID that is circulating, and which circulated during the holiday season, but more influenza.

Many young people have been infected with influenza and this is the age group where the virus is most transmitted.

While the population is better immunized against COVID, according to the doctor, when it comes to influenza, there is some catching up to do.

Doctor Sobanjo therefore makes the same call as that of the Minister of Health earlier this week, therefore that it is important to be vaccinated, because it remains a good way to protect yourself from possible complications.

Several vaccination centers are open throughout the region and it is possible to make an appointment now on the Clic Santé web platform.