Response from Aziz Yıldırım to Fenerbahçe presidency allegations – Last Minute Sports News

#Response #Aziz #Yıldırım #Fenerbahçe #presidency #allegations #Minute #Sports #News

Before the presidential election, which is expected to be held in Fenerbahçe in June 2024, it was claimed that former president Aziz Yıldırım would be a candidate again.

Aziz Yıldırım, who was the president of Fenerbahçe for 20 years, clarified the allegations.

In the statement made by Aziz Yıldırım, the following statements were included;

“All the allegations made about me today, that I decided to intervene in Fenerbahçe’s presidential election and that I met with some of the names on Saadettin Saran’s list, are lies.

At the moment, I do not have any work related to the Fenerbahçe Presidency, and I have not contacted anyone on Saadettin Saran’s list.

Only 1 person who planned to be on Saran’s list wanted to hear my opinions and I shared my thoughts with him in the presence of a few people.

Fenerbahçe does not have a president problem at the moment. On the contrary, he needs tranquility.

Bonuses are made with this type of false news made through my name. If I make any plans, I will personally share it with the public.

“I kindly request you not to believe such false news made without the information provided by me.”

Also Read:  Amarista put the Tigres in the Round Robin

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Posted on
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
Posted on
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
Posted on
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News