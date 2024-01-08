Response from Aziz Yıldırım to Fenerbahçe presidency allegations – Last Minute Sports News

#Response #Aziz #Yıldırım #Fenerbahçe #presidency #allegations #Minute #Sports #News

Before the presidential election, which is expected to be held in Fenerbahçe in June 2024, it was claimed that former president Aziz Yıldırım would be a candidate again.

Aziz Yıldırım, who was the president of Fenerbahçe for 20 years, clarified the allegations.

In the statement made by Aziz Yıldırım, the following statements were included;

“All the allegations made about me today, that I decided to intervene in Fenerbahçe’s presidential election and that I met with some of the names on Saadettin Saran’s list, are lies.

At the moment, I do not have any work related to the Fenerbahçe Presidency, and I have not contacted anyone on Saadettin Saran’s list.

Only 1 person who planned to be on Saran’s list wanted to hear my opinions and I shared my thoughts with him in the presence of a few people.

Fenerbahçe does not have a president problem at the moment. On the contrary, he needs tranquility.

Bonuses are made with this type of false news made through my name. If I make any plans, I will personally share it with the public.

“I kindly request you not to believe such false news made without the information provided by me.”