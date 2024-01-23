Response from Süleyman Soylu to Özgür Özel

#Response #Süleyman #Soylu #Özgür #Özel

CHP leader Özgür Özel made a remarkable call to President Erdoğan regarding Süleyman Soylu in his speech at the group meeting.

Emphasizing international criminals, Özel said, “Before those disgraces that you cannot overcome and will remain under are revealed, you either do what is necessary of Süleyman Soylu, or you are personally responsible for this filth and disgrace.”

STATEMENT FROM SOYLU

A response to Özel’s words came from former Minister of Internal Affairs and AKP Istanbul deputy Süleyman Soylu. Sharing on his social media account, Soylu said:

“His name is FREE, he is PRISONER

We have not bowed down to anyone’s slander, and we will not bow down.

Especially the seasonal chairman…

Be patient until April 1…

Be careful not to support the PKK and DHKPC, which we are vomiting blood for, in the places you desire for me! being.

“You will answer for your slander before the law.”