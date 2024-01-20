Response from the Ministry of Treasury and Finance regarding the Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis!

#Response #Ministry #Treasury #Finance #Mehmet #ŞimşekGaye #Erkan #Crisis

It was reported by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance that the allegations under the title “Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis” and “Mehmet Şimşek group serves the news” are extremely irrational, unfounded and table-side fabrications.

A written statement was made by the Ministry regarding the news in the press. The statement included the following statements:

“The allegations on Oda TV, titled ‘Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis’ and ‘Mehmet Şimşek group serves the news’, are extremely irrational, unfounded and fabricated. We strongly condemn the rumors that incriminate institutions with such accusations.” “It is announced to the public with respect.”

