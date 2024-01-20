Response from the Ministry of Treasury and Finance regarding the Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis!

It was reported by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance that the allegations under the title “Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis” and “Mehmet Şimşek group serves the news” are extremely irrational, unfounded and table-side fabrications.

A written statement was made by the Ministry regarding the news in the press. The statement included the following statements:

“The allegations on Oda TV, titled ‘Mehmet Şimşek-Gaye Erkan Crisis’ and ‘Mehmet Şimşek group serves the news’, are extremely irrational, unfounded and fabricated. We strongly condemn the rumors that incriminate institutions with such accusations.” “It is announced to the public with respect.”

CLICK – Hafize Gaye Erkan’s mother shared her WhatsApp correspondence with the Central Bank employee!

CLICK – Backstage: Hafize Gaye Erkan has been in the USA since the beginning of the year; He may be asked to leave the Central Bank

CLICK – Central Bank employee complained to CİMER: I was dismissed by Hafize Gaye Erkan’s father

CLICK – Hafize Gaye Erkan and Mehmet Şimşek are going to the USA together on January 11

