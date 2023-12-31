Rest is good for Lewis Capaldi, singer releases new version of second album | Backbiting

#Rest #good #Lewis #Capaldi #singer #releases #version #album #Backbiting

Lewis Capaldi has made himself heard again after a number of months of radio silence. The singer says via Instagram that he is doing better. The artist also announces an expanded version of his second album.

Capaldi announced in June that he would be taking an indefinite rest due to health problems. The Scottish singer-songwriter wants to learn to deal better with Tourette’s syndrome. The singer says he has received a lot of help and has now seen “a lot of improvement”.

The 27-year-old singer would also like to thank everyone for their appreciation for his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. “I’m surprised that the songs on this album mean so much to you even though I haven’t promoted them or toured them. It means a lot to me.”

The singer will release an extended version of the album on New Year’s Day. “It would be a shame if these five extra songs, which are so incredibly special to me, remain on my hard drive.”

Capaldi isn’t quite back yet: “For now, I’ll continue to take the time to take care of myself, maybe write some songs and reflect on the most incredible years of my life.”