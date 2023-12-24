Restaurants and caterers are working overtime before Christmas

One more night of sleep and then the tables can be set again for Christmas dinner. Then many hobby chefs transform into a star chef again. Amsterdammers who are not so culinary inclined can go to one of the many restaurants or caterers in the city, who have been busy preparing for days: “I have only been sleeping a few hours a night for a while.”

Diane Breed of Frank’s Smoke House guesses she packed about four or five hundred turkeys this week. “I even dream about it,” she laughs. “This is the busiest time of the year for us. We sleep little and work very hard. But I can also enjoy all the happy people.”

Thom de Haan from restaurant Pasta e Basta on Nieuwe Spiegelstraat doesn’t mind working during Christmas. “It feels a bit like you are with family here,” he says. “These are tough days, because you serve a six-course meal three times in a row. But it is also a lot of fun. People dress up, come in all their glory and wear beautiful dresses and suits. They are really looking forward to it.”

