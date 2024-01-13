Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday

#Rested #longest #Dakar #stage #Sunday

On Sunday, participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally can prepare for 873 kilometers in the saddle. The stage leads from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, where the bivouac was located a week ago. The Dakar makes its way from the east back to the western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Although the strenuous first week resulted in the first preliminary decisions in the classification, the second week will offer plenty of opportunity for a possible comeback. On stage 7, the drivers can expect a special stage of 483 kilometers – the longest stage of the rally.

This varied special stage throws the competitors right back into the thick of the action. The first part is a canyon labyrinth with constant changes of direction. Finally, experienced dune surfers can put their skills to the test in an intensive dune section. There is no time to lose to gain time in the race.

With his victory on stage 6, Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren has the task of opening the stage after the rest day. Behind him are Toby Price (KTM) and overall leader Ricky Brabec (Honda). Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) follows the American before hero star Ross Branch starts the stage. Nacho Cornejo (Honda), who has an ideal starting position in ninth, has good prospects for a strong result.

All stages of the Dakar Rally 2024 Date Stage Start and Finish Overall Rating Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405 Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470 Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440 Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299 Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118 Thursday, 11.01. 24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532 Friday, 01/12/24 Saturday, 01/13/24 Rest day Riyadh Sunday, 01/14/24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483 Monday, 01/15/24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458 Tuesday , 01/16/24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417 Wednesday, 01/17/24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371 Thursday, 01/18/24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480 Friday, 01/19/24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175