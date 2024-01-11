Restraining order for Keke Palmer’s ex has been extended by six months | Backbiting

#Restraining #order #Keke #Palmers #extended #months #Backbiting

Keke Palmer’s ex must also stay away from the actress for the next six months. The restraining order imposed on Darius Jackson after alleged assault has now been extended, reports Us Weekly based on court documents.

The restraining order was imposed in November after Palmer accused her ex-partner of physical and verbal abuse. The two were expected to appear in court this month. But the hearing has been postponed until July because the parties are in discussions. The restraining order has been extended until July 16, when Palmer and her ex are expected back in court.

Palmer and Jackson started dating in 2021. Their son was born in February 2023. In November, the actress not only filed for a restraining order against her ex, but also full custody of their child. In December, Jackson himself filed for a restraining order. He claimed that his ex was the aggressor in their relationship.

The thirty-year-old actress and singer is known for her roles in the television series True Jackson, VP and movies like Nope in Hustlers.