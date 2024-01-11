Restraining order for Keke Palmer’s ex has been extended by six months | Backbiting

#Restraining #order #Keke #Palmers #extended #months #Backbiting
Keke Palmer’s ex must also stay away from the actress for the next six months. The restraining order imposed on Darius Jackson after alleged assault has now been extended, reports Us Weekly based on court documents.

The restraining order was imposed in November after Palmer accused her ex-partner of physical and verbal abuse. The two were expected to appear in court this month. But the hearing has been postponed until July because the parties are in discussions. The restraining order has been extended until July 16, when Palmer and her ex are expected back in court.

Palmer and Jackson started dating in 2021. Their son was born in February 2023. In November, the actress not only filed for a restraining order against her ex, but also full custody of their child. In December, Jackson himself filed for a restraining order. He claimed that his ex was the aggressor in their relationship.

The thirty-year-old actress and singer is known for her roles in the television series True Jackson, VP and movies like Nope in Hustlers.

Also Read:  Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Xbox Developer_Direct Announced and Held on January 18 / News
Xbox Developer_Direct Announced and Held on January 18 / News
Posted on
Restraining order for Keke Palmer’s ex has been extended by six months | Backbiting
Restraining order for Keke Palmer’s ex has been extended by six months | Backbiting
Posted on
Departure of Günther Steiner: That’s what the Haas drivers say
Departure of Günther Steiner: That’s what the Haas drivers say
Posted on
signing of a memorandum between Morocco and Saudi Arabia
signing of a memorandum between Morocco and Saudi Arabia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News