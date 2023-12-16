result and minute by minute score of the LaLiga match

Barcelona visit today, Saturday December 16, at Valencia in Mestalla with the urgent need to return to victory after two consecutive defeats and to not move further away from the top of the classification of LaLiga.

The team of Xavi Hernandez They lost last Sunday 2-4 against Girona in LaLiga and days later they also lost their Champions League match against Royal Antwerp 3-2, showing a defensive weakness which had not been previously evident.

Despite this, Xavi will only implement one modification in the starting eleven although he will make tactical variations to rearrange the defense in search of solidity. Alejandro Balde He returns to the team and the one who leaves his place is the Dane Andreas Christensen. With this change, Ronald Araújo and Jules Koundé will be the central duo and Joao Cancelo returns to the right back.

Barcelona starts the day seven points below Girona and five with respect to Real Madrid. For this reason, the culés know that they cannot continue leaving points along the way and Xavi described today’s match as a final.

Beyond this reality, the coach found the criticism excessive and made it clear in the last press conference: “I get messages as if everything were a funeral, I try to abstract myself but I get messages as if my father or mother had died. By the way, none of you congratulated me for passing the Champions League first in the last press conference. It’s all at stake. It’s very emotional. On Atlético’s day we were a 10 and this week a 0. This is not what football is about. Going to work and keep trying, We are not going to go down in the first corner“, the Barcelona coach was optimistic before the key duel against Valencia.

