result and minute by minute score of the Premier League match

Manchester City play today the last match of an unforgettable 2023 against Sheffield United and before his audience, in the Etihad Stadiumfor the 20th day of the Premier League.

The team of Pep Guardiola, champion of the Champions League, the Premier League, the European Super Cup, the FA Cup and the Club World Cup; He left several points on the road in recent times but remains firm in the fight for the title, five units behind the leader Liverpool and with one less game.

City, who could not count on Kevin De Bruyne throughout the season and lost Erling Haaland Due to injury in the last few games, he seems to have rediscovered his best version after leaving doubts in a section of the contest that cost him several points.

Beyond the important absences, the current European champion has plenty of alternatives to avoid feeling the losses. Without going further, Julian Alvarez He was a figure in the last games and fulfilled the scoring quota that the Norwegian usually contributes.

Today, City will face a team that is last, that only won two games out of 19 played and that, barring a miracle, will be relegated to the second division. A great opportunity to end the best year in your history with a smile.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United: minute by minute of the Premier match

