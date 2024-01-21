result and score minute by minute of the match

#result #score #minute #minute #match

Real Madrid receives Almería this Sunday, January 21 at the Santiago Bernabéu for matchday 21 of LaLiga from 10:15 a.m. (ET USA), a match in which they will have the chance to regain the top of the competition and displace the leader Girona. Follow the meeting live through Sports World USA.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is second and comes out with the best at its disposal in search of regaining the top spot, as it is about to Girona. With Jude Bellingham, Vinicius y RodrygoMerengue does not want to lose ground.

While, Almería is last in the table and not even with a surprise visitor victory would they be able to get out of the bottom. They have 6 points as a result of all ties, so They have not yet won in the tournament. Granada, the penultimate one, takes five units away.

Real Madrid vs Almería, the match formations

Real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Aurélien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

Almeria: Louis Maximiano; Marc Pubill, Kaiky, Chumi, Sergio Akieme; Edgar Gonzalez, Luke Robertone, Dion Lopy; Sergio Arribas, Largie Ramazani and Marezi. DT: Gaizka Garitano.

Real Madrid vs Almería, live minute by minute LaLiga

