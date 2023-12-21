result and score minute by minute of the match

#result #score #minute #minute #match

Real Madrid visits Alavés this Thursday, December 21 in the Mendizorroza stadium for the 18th day of LaLiga, in what will be the last game of the year for both clubs. Follow all the details through USA Sports World.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team comes to this match after beating Villarreal 4-1 last day. They are the only runners-up in the tournament, behind the no longer surprising Girona, which continues at a firm pace.

Meanwhile, those directed by Luis García Plaza They just lost against Girona 3-0 on the previous date and you need to add so as not to fall to the bottom of the table: They are 15th with 16 points, three away from the relegation zone.

Alavés: Antonio Sivera; Andoni Gorosabel, Rafa Marin, Ruben Duarte, Javi Lopez; Anthony Count, Ander Guevara, Abde Rebbach, Jon Guridi, Luis Rioja; and Samuel Omorodion. DT: Luis Garcia Plaza.

Real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Ball possession: 36% – 64%



Shots: 6 – 4



Shots on goal: 2 – 2



Free throws: 5 – 8



Corners: 2 – 0



Stops: 2 – 2



Fouls: 8 – 5



Yellow cards: 1 – 1



Attacks: 28 – 60



Dangerous attacks: 22 – 29

He

Alavés is resisting the attacks of the

Real Madrid, which have been counted and without creating much danger. What’s more, they have also managed to create some chances, but in general terms, it has been a fairly even first half. We will see what keys the two coaches play to face this second half.

Rest in Mendizorroza!

Start the game in Mendizorroza!

ALAVÉS LINEUP | Sivera; gorosabel, Abqar, Rafa Marín, Rubén Duarte; Rebbach, Guevara, Jon Guridi, Antonio Blanco, Luis Roja; Omorodion.

REAL MADRID LINEUP | Kepa; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García; Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim.

The referee who will direct the match will be

Diaz de Merawhich will be assisted from the

WAS by

Sánchez Martínez.

Betis sours a new Girona party one minute from the end

ALAVÉS LINEUP | Sivera; gorosabel, Abqar, Rafa Marín, Rubén Duarte; Rebbach, Guevara, Jon Guridi, Antonio Blanco, Luis Roja; Omorodion.

REAL MADRID LINEUP | Kepa; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García; Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim.

Carlo Ancelotti He had an ‘earth swallow me’ moment in his appearance before the media. The Real Madrid coach was asked about whether

Tchouaméni He is going to act as an improvised center due to Alaba’s injury.

The Italian coach began to talk about this matter and immediately threw his hands up in his head. The reason, that a new name of Tchouaméni was invented. That new name was

“Tchouameninga”. Ancelotti realized his lapse and covered his face amidst the laughter of those present and his own. The reason for this confusion is that Ancelotti was going to talk about

Tchouaméni and Camavinga and He ended up mixing their names.

Ancelotti’s ‘zasca’ to the referees

Carlo Ancelotti He sent a message to the referees in his appearance before the media in the run-up to tomorrow’s duel, Thursday, against Alavés in Vitoria (9:30 p.m.). The coach sent that message half in passing, but it was very clear.

A Ancelotti land they asked about the news that they will be able to hear the

VAR audios. “It’s a rather curious little detail, but nothing more. I don’t care what the referees say during the game,” he said, adding that “I wish them the best in 2024 and that they make as few mistakes as possible or at least , less than 2023”.

The coach of

l Deportivo Alavés, Luis García Plaza, He indicated this Wednesday before facing Real Madrid that they have to face the match “with the utmost enthusiasm” and claimed that they have earned competing in this type of match.

The man from Madrid confessed that they “really want to give the level” after not having done so against Girona, but warned that even giving the level can be lost. “The most important thing is that the team competes and I am proud of them and if you give the highest level there is always a possibility,” the coach remarked.

1- Alavés has lost 15 of its last 17 games against Real Madrid in LaLiga (W2), – it is the rival against which it has suffered the most defeats (28) and has conceded the most goals (92) in its history in the maximum category.

2 – Real Madrid has won in seven of its last eight visits to the Alavés fiefdom in LaLiga (1L), the only defeat in this streak was a 1-0 in October 2018 with a goal by Manu García in injury time.

3 – Real Madrid has only lost in one of its last 14 visits to teams from the Basque Country in LaLiga (W12 D1), 2-0 against Real Sociedad last May, after having lost the previous three (between 2018 and 2019).

DOCK | Owono, Sola, Karrikaburu, Hagi, Tenaglia, Kike, Alkain, Maras, Benavidez, Javi López, Mendes, Egoitz.

In section

warnedRubén Duarte and Gorosabel are on the part of the albiazules.

He

Real Madrid has seen how Justice has given the green light to the

Super League and shortly after learning of the court ruling, he posted a video on his social networks in which he remembers all the achievements of the white club.

With the motto,

“Real Madrid, eternal passion for football”, The video highlights that the white club was one of the founders of the European Cup that gave way to the current Champions League. Not only that, but it reviews all the European Cups/Champions won by the white team. The video shows the fans’ celebrations for the last Champions League.

It was a very intense match played in the

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in which Real Madrid took the lead in the second half thanks to goals from Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr. and Benzema. Alavés, for its part, could do nothing to prevent the white victory.

DOCK | Lunin, Fran González, Joselu, Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Nico Paz, Gonzalo, Tobías.

LET’S GO NOW WITH THE REAL MADRID ALIGNMENTS!

The referee who will direct the match will be

Diaz de Merawhich will be assisted from the

WAS by

Sánchez Martínez.

The clash can be seen live through

DAZN but you can follow minute by minute through this narration of

Sports World

o.

Enjoy this match streaming on DAZN.

Activate your account!

Mendizorroza is tonight the scene of the last league match of the year for

Alavés and Real Madrid. And, logically, both teams want to go on vacation with their homework done. Alavés is looking for a victory that moves them away from the bottom of the table and Real Madrid wants the three points to continue fighting with Girona for the league lead. Something that, on the other hand, Alavés already knows what it is because this past Monday they faced Girona and lost 3-0.

For his part, the

Real Madrid occupies second place with

42 points. Those of

Carlo Ancelotti They are having better luck, since they have just added three victories in the last four league games, the last being against Villarreal (4-1).

Alavés y

Real Madrid today they dispute their duel corresponding to the

Matchday 18 of

LaLiga EA Sports in the Mendizorroza. He

Alavés,

fifteenth classified, faces today the

Real Madridwhich occupies the

second position. The meeting will start at 9:30 p.m. and in this preview we will be telling you everything that happens until the start of it.

Great game ahead of us. Let’s start!