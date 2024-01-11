result and score minute by minute

Barcelona and Osasuna They face each other this Thursday, January 11 from 2:00 p.m. (ET USA) in Saudi Arabia for the second semifinal of the European Super Cup. The winner of the match will face Real Madrid, who won a grueling battle against Atlético, this Sunday. Follow the game live on USA Sports World.

The set of Xavi Hernandez returns to Riyadh with the mission of defending the title, which meant a great turning point to stay afloat in a complicated season.

Meanwhile, the team Pamplona He reached the final four of the Super Cup for having been a finalist in the last edition of the Copa del Rey. Own Jagoba Arrasate He thought that Culé is the favorite and that this label will help his team not feel the pressure of the match so much.

The formations of Barcelona vs Osasuna for the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona: Iñaki Rock; Kound, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Sergi Robert, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Health: Sergio Herrera; Areso, Catena, David García, Juan Cruz; Arnaiz, Muñoz; Rubén Peña, Aimar Oroz, Moi Gómez; and Budimir.

Barcelona vs Osasuna, live minute by minute

