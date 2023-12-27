result, goals, score, summary and how the Premier League match turned out

#result #goals #score #summary #Premier #League #match #turned

With goals from Foden, Álvarez and Silva, the Manchester City turned the score around Everton within the framework of date 19 of the Premier League 2023-24.

Everton vs Manchester City por Premier League 2023-24.

He Manchester City He showed why he is the world champion by taking the match back to a Everton who surprised everyone by scoring the first goal in the initial half. Those led by Pep Guardiola came out with a different mentality in the second half and, thanks to the goals of Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez and Bernardo Silva, managed to get the three points playing away at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool. With this result, the citizen group is five points behind the leader of the Premier League:

Everton vs. Manchester City: Bernardo Silva made it 3-1

85′ Goal from Bernardo Silva to confirm Manchester City’s victory against Everton as a visitor.

Everton vs. Manchester City: Julián Álvarez scored 2-1

63′ Goal from Julián Álvarez for Manchester City’s comeback against Everton.

Everton vs. Manchester City: Phil Foden scored 1-1

52′ Goal from Foden for Manchester City’s draw against Everton.

Everton vs. Manchester City: Jack Harrison puso el 1-0

28′ Manchester City’s error at the start allowed Everton to score the first goal thanks to Jack Harrison.

Everton vs. Manchester City: confirmed match lineups

Everton lineup: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gomes, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil; Beto.

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Aké; Rodri, Matheus Luiz, Silva, Foden, Grealish; Álvarez.

Narrator: Miguel Simón

Commentator: Marcelo Espina

Stories of the meeting: Copán Álvarez

Comments from the meeting: Jaime Macías

Match narration: Christian Elguea and Ricardo Sales

