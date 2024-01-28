result, summary and minute by minute score of the match vs Las Palmas

#result #summary #minute #minute #score #match #Las #Palmas

Real Madrid won on his visit to Las Palmas, after reacting in the second half after conceding the Canarian team’s goal and repeated reassembledjust like the previous week against Almería, to add three necessary points in their fight with the Girona for the leadership of LaLiga EA Sports.

The white team needed to receive a slap in the form of a goal to wake up from their lethargy and react in the second half, improved with the changes of Ancelottiwith high pressure that allowed him to steal the ball in the rival field, subdue the Canarian team, and end up finding victory, with the sips of Vinícius Junior and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid defeats Las Palmas and is leader of LaLiga.

Ángel Medina G. / EFE

Madrid boasted an initial match scenario and found some modifications from its rival. Pimienta, the local coach, had an ace up his sleeve with a player from La Fábrica Blanca, the winger Mavin Park, whom he placed as a right back with a double intention: to measure Vinícius in speed and to project himself in attack, also demanding to the Brazilian in defensive tasks that he did not always assume.

Ancelotti’s men took the ball away from Las Palmas, who at times were forced to defend a few meters further back than usual. For this reason, the whites had to assume positional attacks, with continuous movement in the positions of Rodrygo, Brahim and Vinícius on attack, but without finding any cracks.

Real Madrid is the leader of LaLiga after its victory against Las Palmas.

Quique Curbelo / EFE

He first scare of the meetingHowever, Madrid took it in the 3rd minute, precisely after a Marvin Park cross that Nacho failed to clear, and Moleiro’s subsequent poisoned shot was rejected by Rüdiger with a header, solving the danger.

Madrid threatened especially from set pieces, where they seemed to be superior, but without precision or direction in their shots, such as a deflected header from Rüdiger; then he tried it directly Toni Krosswithout problems for Valles.

El lateral local Sergi Cardona He was the protagonist in two actions, the first in the 31st minute, in a fall against Dani Ceballos that the VAR did not consider a penalty, and shortly after culminating a counterattack with a cross shot over the crossbar.

A low and distant shot from Vinícius was poisoned and passed close to Valles’ right post in the 41st minute, the whites’ last option after a low-paced first half.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid.

Ángel Medina G. / EFE

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: the emotions came in the second half

After the break, with only one minute gone, The moon He had to work hard to save a low shot from his short stick. Munir.

Las Palmas, with its usual slow football, sought to attract its rival, invite Madrid to pressure, to surprise the space, and that is how that first warning came about.

The second yellow approach had a prize: Sandro He won a ball from Nacho with a spur, Kirian sent it to space, where the former Barcelona player won the duel with Rüdiger and sent it to the center of the area, where Javi Muñozarriving from the second line, shot with the first touch, with a slight touch of the ball on Nacho before it ended up in the net.

As almost always happens in tight matches, The goal changed everything. Y Ancelotti had to look for solutions on the bench because his team was clearly falling into the island trap.

And goal disallowed for Carvajal for offside, volleying a cross from Vinícus, seemed to wake up Madrid, exhibiting new energy with Fede Valverde and Joselu Mato on the grass.

Vinicius received a pass from Kroos alone in the area but tried an impossible shot against the giant Valles, but shortly after he did not forgive another similar ball, this time served by Camavinga, who The Brazilian resolved with a crossed volley with his left foot.

The game began to drag on for Las Palmas. Pimienta refreshed his team with the changes to try to score at least one point, which escaped them from a set piece, where they had already shown signs of weakness in the first half.

And a corner taken by Toni Kroos from the right was headed imperially by Tchouaméni, who had just entered the field, taking advantage of his physical strength against the young Juanma Herzog.

Already ahead on the scoreboard, Real Madrid only had to contain the final attempts of a spirited Gran Canaria team in the eight minutes of added time, which ended up losing the match, although with honor and true to their style.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: minute by minute of the LaLiga match

LiveBlog: 1260