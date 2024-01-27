result, summary, who won and how much the match was left for LaLiga EA SPORTS

#result #summary #won #match #left #LaLiga #SPORTS

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-1 for date 22 of LaLiga. The goals were scored by Vinicius and Tchouameni.

Real Madrid

The Palms

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-1 in LaLiga | AFP

84′ Gol by Aurélien Tchouaméni

Cross by Toni Kroos and header by Aurélien Tchouaméni to score the 2-1 in favor of Real Madrid. The white square goes ahead on the scoreboard.

65′ Goal by Vinicius

Great pass from Camavinga that left Vini unmarked and the Brazilian crossed the ball to beat Valles. Real Madrid tied the match.

52′ Goal from Las Palmas

Javi Muñoz appeared in the area and with one touch managed to beat Lunin and score the goal for Las Palmas.

Watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas LIVE, TODAY, Saturday, January 27, on date 22 of LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24, from 10:15 a.m. in Peru (4:15 p.m. in Spain). This important match that will take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium will be broadcast LIVE on DirecTV Sports y Movistar + (for Spain). If you want to follow the commitment of Ancelotti’s team ONLINE, you can do so through Libero.pe minute by minute.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas for LaLiga: match summary

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-1 and is the leader of the Spanish LaLiga. Vini and Tchouaméni scored the goals for the white team.

98′ Amarilla for Tchouaméni

In the center of the field, the referee indicated that Tchouaméni committed a foul and gave him a yellow card.

The player who just entered the field was given a yellow card by the match referee.

96′ Yellow for Perrone

Perrone avoided Frank García’s pass and hit him in the supporting leg. The referee gave a yellow card and awarded a free kick in favor of Real Madrid.

90′ Eight minutes of extra time

The match will be played until 98 minutes. Real Madrid takes care of the victory. Las Palmas wants a tie.

Kaba is the latest change for Las Palmas. Javi Muñoz leaves the playing field.

Vini leaves the field due to the fans’ mistakes. Mendy will take her place. Ancelotti seeks to take care of the result.

Changes at Real Madrid

Güler and Tchouaméni entered the playing field. Rodrygo and Camavinga came out. Ancelotti moves the bench.

81′ Yellow for Javi Muñoz

The Las Palmas player committed a foul and the referee did not hesitate to give him a yellow card.

Cardona and Pejiño are the players who entered the change. Ramírez and Haddadi left.

Frank García launched the dangerous cross, Rodrygo failed to connect the ball. Real Madrid scared the Las Palmas field.

Vini’s cross, Joselu’s header almost made it 2-1. But, the ball went wide.

68′ Changes in Las Palmas

Herzog enters for Marvin.

Loiodice is the second change for Las Palmas. He entered through Moleiro

The referee indicated that Rodrygo hit the Las Palmas player and awarded a free kick.

63′ Vinicius missed a one-on-one

Great pass from Toni Kroos, Vini tried the hat, but missed the goal. Another mistake from the Brazilian attacker.

Changes at Real Madrid

Joselu and Valverde enter to take the place of Brahim and Dani Ceballos.

56′ Goal disallowed for Dani Carvajal

Great pass from Vini, Dani appeared and scored the tie with a touch. But, the referee annulled the goal due to offside.

55′ Foul against Ceballos

Dani Ceballos surpassed Perrone. The Las Palmas player committed a foul and the referee awarded a free kick.

For complaining, the referee sanctioned the captain of Las Palmas with a yellow card.

48′ Foul against Camavinga

The Frenchman falls in the center of the field and the referee calls a free kick. Las Palmas perform high pressure.

45′ Lunin managed to avoid the goal

Great save by the Real Madrid goalkeeper. Las Palmas were dangerous and almost scored the first goal of the game. El Haddadi was the author of the shot.

The ball to the center of the field and the whistle blows to start the second half of the match between Real Madrid against Las Palmas.

The first 45 minutes came to an end. Real Madrid generated two clear goal situations, but failed in the definition.

45′ One minute of extra time

The first half entered the final stretch. Real Madrid draws goalless with Las Palmas.

40′ Shot deflected by Vinicius

Vini tried from long distance, the ball passed near Valles’ goal. Real Madrid tries to open the scoring.

Vinicius tried the hat, but goalkeeper Valles managed to prevent the goal. Real Madrid failed again in one-on-one.

33′ Cardona shoots wide

Cardona appeared from the left zone and shot first into the goal. The ball went wide.

30′ Cardona falls and claims a penalty

Cardona won by speed, Dani Ceballos went to his mark. The Las Palmas player fell and claimed a penalty. The referee analyzed the play and indicated that nothing happened.

28′ Perrone hit Vinicius and the referee calls a foul

Perrone was in midfield running with the ball. But the referee indicated that he hit Vini’s face.

27′ Vini almost surprised

Long ball that left Vinicius one on one. The attacker could not control the ball because of the rebound.

25′ Marvin sent the ball to the corner kick

Real Madrid arrived at the area, Marvin had no problems rejecting the ball from the corner kick.

18′ Kroos looked for the goal with a free kick

Kroos shot at the goal, goalkeeper Valles was attentive and managed to control the ball without problems.

13′ Rüdiger’s goal almost arrived

Center that found the head of Rüdiger, who was marked by Alex Suárez and failed to direct the ball.

12′ Free kick for Real Madrid

The referee sanctioned a handball by Alex Suárez. Real Madrid has the ball stopped to open the scoring.

12′ Ceballos complains about a foul

The referee indicated that the player falls as a result of the play and there is no foul. Lateral for Las Palmas.

10′ corner kick for Madrid

Kroos and Ceballos play short. Dani falls after Haddadi’s foul and the referee calls a free kick.

9′ Foul against Camavinga

Camvinga falls after colliding with Sandro. The referee did not hesitate to call a free kick for Real Madrid.

7′ Ceballos failed to control the ball

The Madrid player reached the area, but did not control the ball. Madrid presses and looks for Las Palmas’ error.

The Real Madrid player earned the card for touching goalkeeper Valles on the head.

Hand in hand, Rodrygo kicked the goal, but goalkeeper Valles managed to avoid the goal with his leg.

The ball is already moving in the Gran Canaria Stadium. Ancelotti’s team has control of the game.

Where does Real Madrid vs Las Palmas play?

This match for date 22 of LaLiga will take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Las Palmas lineup

This is the eleven: Valles, Marvin, Cardona, Alex Suárez, Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Sandro, Molejro, Mika Marmol, Haddadi, Kirian.

Real Madrid lineup

This is Ancelotti’s eleven: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García, D. Ceballos, Camavinga, Kroos, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Brahim.

Real Madrid squad list

The players who were mentioned by Carlo Ancelotti.

Schedules to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 10:15

Bolivia and Venezuela: 11:15

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 12:1

Mexico: 09:15

United States: 07:15 (Los Angeles) and 10:15 (Miami and New York)

Spain: 16:15

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas?

Peru: DirecTV Sports and DGO

Argentina: DirecTV Sports and DGO

Chile: DirecTV Sports and DGO

Colombia: DirecTV Sports and DGO

Uruguay: DirecTV Sports and DGO

Venezuela: DirecTV Sports and DGO

México: Blue To Go Video Everywhere y Sky HD

United States: ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2 and M+ LALIGA TV

Welcome to the coverage of Real Madrid vs Las Palmas!

Real Madrid will face Las Palmas in an exciting LaLiga match. Review all the details of the commitment that will take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas LIVE ONLINE FREE: Confirmed lineups

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García, D. Ceballos, Camavinga, Kroos, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Brahim.

The Palms: Valles, Marvin, Cardona, Alex Suárez, Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Sandro, Molejro, Mika Marmol, Haddadi, Kirian.

How does Real Madrid arrive?

It is important to remember that the ‘merengue’ team achieved a 3-2 victory against Almería at the Santiago Bernabéu, a match marked by its dramatic nature and some controversial decisions.

In the event that the team led by Carlo Ancelotti manages to score three points, they will temporarily be placed in first position in the championship. This situation will remain pending the results that Girona may obtain in their match on Sunday.

Real Madrid has just beaten Almería. Photo: EFE.

How does Las Palmas get there?

For their part, the ‘Canaries’ have been having an important campaign that places them in the middle of the table and very close to places for international tournaments, so they hope for a victory to continue climbing positions.

The island team comes to this match with two consecutive victories: 3-0 against Villarreal and 2-0 against Rayo Vallecano. Will he extend his streak against the whites?

Las Palmas go for the hit. Photo: UD Las Palmas.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: predictions and betting odds

Real Madrid is the favorite to beat Las Palmas, according to the main betting houses. Check the main installments:

CasasLas PalmasEmpateRealBetsson6.404.701.47Betano6.704.601.47Apuesta Total6.334.751.471xBet7.19 4.88 1.49 Inkabet7.004.751.45

Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas: History of results

The latest confrontations between Real Madrid against Las Palmas:

Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas

Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Last match

On September 27, 2023, Real Madrid hosted Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu. This match ended 2-0 in favor of the white team.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel