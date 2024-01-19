result, summary, who won and how the match for the Río de La Plata Series turned out

#result #summary #won #match #Río #Plata #Series #turned

César Vallejo and Unión tied without goals in regulation time. ‘Tantengue’ ended up winning 3-2 on penalties.

Cesar Vallejo

Union

Vallejo and Unión de Santa Fe tied 0-0. The Argentine team then won on penalties. | Photo: CAU

16:59

51′ Mena missed a one-on-one

Yorleys Mena received and was one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper, but he took a while to finish and when he did he was bothered by a defender. He went slightly off course.

15:28

15:17

The first international exam. César Vallejo tied 0-0 against Unión de Santa Fe in the Río de la Plata Series match that was played at the Parque Federico Omar Saroldi stadium in Montevideo. Already on penalties, the ‘Poeta’ team fell 3-2.

Yorleys Mena was the most incisive of the ‘Poeta’ cast and had several clear chances to score. Likewise, in the ‘Tatengue’ he also had several chances, but he could not upset Carvallo’s fence.

Unión Santa Fe vs César Vallejo: summary of the match for the Río de la Plata Series

Olaya hit the post and Unión won on penalties

Olaya crashed his shot into the post and Vallejo leaves with a penalty loss. Union won 3-2.

Morales missed his penalty and the series continues

Carvallo guessed Morales and saved the shot. Unión continues to win 3-2 and Vallejo is still alive.

Da Silva keeps Vallejo alive

Da Silva discounts and makes it 3-2. He defined subtly with his left foot.

Tanda scored 3-1 for Unión

Shootout and a powerful shot at mid-height to score the 3-1. Carvallo guessed the side, but could not prevent the goal.

Madrid discounts for Vallejo

Madrid scores the first penalty for Vallejo after a shot to his left hand. Now Unión wins 2-1.

Lunadiale scores the second for Unión

With a powerful shot, Lunadiale made it 2-0 for Unión on penalties.

Barreto also missed for Vallejo

Cardozo saved Barreto’s shot. Unión continues to win 1-0 on penalties.

Pardo scored 1-0 on penalties for Unión with a shot to Carvallo’s left hand.

Yorleys Mena finished and sent his shot wide. 0-0

The match ended. We’re going to penalties!

With a shot by Nicolás Paz that went wide, the match between César Vallejo and Unión ended with a goalless draw. There will be penalties.

89′ If there is a tie, the match is decided on penalties

If the tie between Unión and Vallejo persists at the end of regulation time, the match will be decided in an exciting penalty shootout.

86′ Mena once again had the goal

Mena found a ball again and Mena was ready to score, but Pardo avoided the goal on the line.

Cristian Benavente debuts with a Vallejo shirt

Cristian Benavente entered the field and is playing his first game with César Vallejo’s shirt. There is a lot of expectation for what the ‘Lad’ can contribute in the ‘Poet’ painting.

83′ Meynier misses a one-on-one

Meynier had the first in a one-on-one with Carvallo but sent his shot to the side. Vallejo is saved.

César Vallejo will have action again this Monday

César Vallejo plays again this Monday in the Río de la Plata Series against Defensor Sporting.

75′ Cardozo avoids Vallejo’s first

Cabeza de Quiñones shot and goalkeeper Cardozo deflected it into the corner after a spectacular stretch.

71′ Carvallo saves Vallejo

Profini found a ball in the door of the goal, but Carvallo masterfully narrowed the angle and prevented Unión from scoring

69′ Mena couldn’t push the ball

Carlos Ascues pivoted a cross and Yorleys Mena could not finish comfortably. The clearest have been from Vallejo.

65′ Quiñones finished from outside

Juan Quiñones tried a shot from outside but goalkeeper Cardozo sent it to the corner kick. Danger in both areas.

63′ Meynier almost scored the first

Meynier was able to score the first but did not control the ball in the Vallejo area and could not define.

60′ Parity is maintained without goals

Unión and César Vallejo continue to draw without goals in Montevideo. César Vallejo had the clearest shot of the second half with Yorleys Mena.

54′ Vallejo approaches the rival goal

As the minutes go by, César Vallejo begins to equalize the actions and has generated several clear plays for Unión.

46′ Union maintains dominance

At the start of the complement, Unión once again takes greater prominence. He needs to concretize this dominance by generating scoring plays.

The second half began

The match between Vallejo and Unión for the Río de la Plata Series was restarted.

We’re going to halftime. César Vallejo and Unión equal 0-0 in Montevideo for the Río de la Plata Series.

42′ Gerometta tried it from outside the area

Gerometta finished from the edge of the area and his shot was deflected by José Carvallo in a spectacular flight.

41′ Yellow Card for Torrén

Torrén, Unión defender, fouled Ramírez hard and was also reprimanded.

39′ Yellow card for Loyola

Nilson Loyola fouled Roldán when he was heading towards the Vallejo goal. The Peruvian full-back was reprimanded.

34′ Green shoots deflected

Unión returned to the fray and was able to open the scoring after Verde found a ball inside the Vallejo area, but his shot went over Carvallo’s goal.

27′ Noronha fired a volley and went close

After the corner, Osnar Noronha found the ball and connected it in the air. His shot went slightly wide. The clearest of the match.

26′ Ramírez almost scored with a header

Alejandro Ramírez headed into the area and Campisi had to push himself to send the ball to the corner kick.

23′ Little about César Vallejo so far

César Vallejo has not yet had any approaches to the Unión fence. The Argentine team dominates the match, although not with as much depth.

18′ Union’s first one is almost here

De Blanco entered from the left wing and gave a pass to Gamba, who could not deflect the ball. Carvallo controlled without complications.

16′ Noronha replaces Vélez

The first change is made to the Vallejo. Vélez leaves the field injured and Osnar Noronha enters.

15′ Jairo Vélez injured in Vallejo

Jairo Vélez left the field injured after a collision with Corvalán and was treated by Vallejo doctors.

10′ Union begins to take center stage

Without creating a very clear chance, Unión begins to approach the fence defended by José Carvallo.

5′ First minutes fought in the midfield

At the beginning of the match, there are few approaches in the goals. The game is played more in the midfield and with some imprecision on the part of both teams.

César Vallejo and Unión are already playing in Montevideo for the Río de la Plata Series.

Confirmed Union eleven

Here is the Santa Fe team: Campisi; Torren, Brown, Corvalan; Green, Del Blanco, Gerometta, Roldan, Mosquera, Shrimp and Orsini.

Vallejo confirmed eleven

This is how Roberto Mosquera’s team will form: Carvallo; Madrid, Ascues, Deneumostier, Loyola; Ballón, Ysique, Barreto; Ramírez, Vélez and Mena.

Unión has already played two friendly matches in 2024. In both they tied 1-1: against Nacional and Defensor Sporting of Uruguay.

How does César Vallejo arrive?

César Vallejo has previously played a friendly. It was in his presentation, when he tied 0-0 against Universitario de Deportes at the Mansiche stadium.

Where does César Vallejo play vs. Union?

The match between Unión and César Vallejo will be played at the Parque Federico Omar Saroldi stadium, in the city of Montevideo. This venue is where Uruguay’s River Plate usually hosts and has capacity for 6,000 spectators.

Where to see César Vallejo vs. Union?

The match between César Vallejo and Unión will be broadcast through the STAR Plus streaming platform.

Welcome to the match broadcast

Unión de Santa Fe and César Vallejo face each other in a friendly match corresponding to the Rio de la Plata 2024 Series. Follow all the incidents and minute by minute through Libero.pe.

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo: Preview of the match

Union Santa Fe Lineup: Campus; Torren, Brown, Corvalan; Green, Del Blanco, Gerometta, Roldan, Musquera; Shrimp and Orsini.

César Vallejo’s lineup: Carvallo; Madrid, Ascues, Deneumostier, Loyola; Ballón, Ysique, Barreto; Ramírez, Vélez and Mena.

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo LIVE on VTV Plus

Narration: Alejandro Sonsol

Comments: Dario Fregossi

Playing field: Gabriel Hernández and Martín Pereyra

What time does Unión Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo TODAY?

Below, we present the schedules in the different countries so that you do not miss any minute of the Union Santa Fe vs. match Cesar Vallejovalid for Río de La Plata Series 2024:

COUNTRIESTIMESMexico14:45 hoursPeru, Ecuador, Colombia15:45 hoursBolivia, Venezuela, United States16:45 hoursArgentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay17:45 hoursSpain21:45 hours

On which channel do they show the Unión Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo LIVE?

The online broadcast of the match between Unión Santa Fe and César Vallejo, corresponding to the Río de la Plata 2024 Series, will be available through the Star Plus digital platform.

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo: probable alignments

Possible alignment of César Vallejo: Carlos Grados; Johan Madrid, Benjamín Ampuero, Geisson Perea, Nilson Loyola; Cristian Benavente, Frank Ysique, Josepmir Ballón, Francesco Flores; Edgar Benitez and Osnar Noronha. DT: Roberto Mosquera.

Possible alignment of Unión Santa Fe: Thiago Cardozo; Federico Vera, Nicolás Paz, Franco Pardo, Claudio Corvalán; Mateo Del Blanco, Patricio Tanda, Joaquín Mosqueira, Mauro Luna Diale; Gonzalo Morales and Lucas Gamba. DT: Cristian González.

Preview of the Unión Santa Fe vs. match César Vallejo for Río de La Plata Series

Recently, Union Santa Fe He participated in two games that were resolved by penalty shootouts. Despite his defeat against National of Uruguay In this instance, he managed to surpass Defensor Sporting in the same situation. This previous experience positions him in good shape for his next confrontation against Cesar Vallejo.

Photo: Union

Cesar Vallejo recently presented its professional squad for the 2024 season during the ‘Poet Night’ in Trujillo. On that occasion, the team led by Roberto Mosquera tied 0-0 with Universitario de Deportes.

Photo: UCV

When does Unión Santa Fe play vs. Cesar Vallejo?

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo will be facing each other TODAY, Friday January 19 for the Río de la Plata 2024 Series.

Where does Unión Santa Fe vs. play? César Vallejo LIVE?

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo will collide in the Federico Saroldi Park Stadium, located in Montevideo, Uruguay. This sports venue can receive up to 6,000 spectators.

Union Santa Fe vs. César Vallejo: forecast and how much he pays in bets

Betting housesUnión de Santa FeempateCésar VallejoBetano.pe2.203.203.101xBet2.223.202.96CoolbetLATAM2.253.253.15DoradoBet2.083.153.40Inkabet2.203.153.05 Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel