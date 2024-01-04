Results of the Night in NBA: 30 points from Alperen Şengün to the Brooklyn basket! Praise from the rival coach…

#Results #Night #NBA #points #Alperen #Şengün #Brooklyn #basket #Praise #rival #coach..

National basketball player Alperen Şengün’s team, Houston Rockets, defeated Brooklyn Nets at home with a score of 112-101.

In Houston, which achieved its 17th victory in the league, Alperen Şengün played in 34 minutes with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 1 block and became the top scorer of the match.

Fred VanVleet also contributed to the team’s victory with 21 points, 10 assists and Jalen Green with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

In Brooklyn, which suffered its 5th consecutive defeat and 20th defeat in total this season, Cameron Johnson finished the game with 15 points and 6 rebounds and Mikal Bridges finished the match with 15 points and 4 rebounds.

“YOU CANNOT DEFEND ALPEREN”

Speaking after the match, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said about Alperen; “You can’t defend him one-on-one. Philadelphia brought him a two-on-one, other teams brought him as well. He’s very good…” he said.

DALLAS WON THE MATCH IN WHICH DONCIC SCORED 41 POINTS

Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 126-97 and won their 20th victory.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic played with 41 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Kyrie Irving played with 29 points and 9 rebounds.

Portland, which was defeated for the 24th time in the league, could not prevent the defeat even though Shaedon Sharpe played with 16 points and Anfernee Simons played with 15 points.

The results of the night in the NBA are as follows:

Cleveland Cavaliers: 140 – Washington Wizards: 101

Indiana Pacers: 142 – Milwaukee Bucks: 130

Atlanta Hawks: 141 – Oklahoma City Thunder: 138

Minnesota Timberwolves: 106 – New Orleans Pelicans: 117

Memphis Grizzlies: 111 – Toronto Raptors: 116

Houston Rockets: 112 – Brooklyn Nets: 101

Dallas Mavericks: 126 – Portland Trail Blazers: 97

New York Knicks: 116 – Chicago Bulls: 100

Phoenix Suns: 122 – Los Angeles Clippers: 131

Utah Jazz: 154 – Detroit Pistons: 148

Los Angeles Lakers: 96 – Miami Heat: 110

Sacramento Kings: 138 – Orlando Magic: 135

ALPEREN ŞENGÜN: “IT WOULD BE GREAT IF HE BECAME AN ALL-STAR, IF NOT, I HAVE MANY YEARS AHEAD OF ME”

Alperen Şengün made statements to Demirören News Agency (DHA) on many issues, including the start of the season, his performance so far, and the All-Star voting.

Stating that they have achieved a good harmony within the team and that he always tries to give his best when he is on the field, Şengün said, “There is a very good team harmony now. My teammates also help me a lot. Our chemistry in the team is very good. My family has been here for about a month. Having them here It affects me well. They have a positive impact on me in terms of eating and sleeping patterns. I do everything I can on the field. As I play well in the matches, double and triple pressures come. They try to make your job difficult. As I find my teammates and they score, my game improves. Everywhere on the field. “I try to give my best when I go out. I know what I can do and what my potential is. I try to do the things that a team player can do,” he said.

“I GET STRENGTH FROM MY FAMILY, THEY GIVE ME HAPPINESS”

Stating that he came to his family and that it affected him very positively, the 21-year-old actor said, “My family is here, they come to me every year. When they come, my routine gets better. I play games with them, spend time with them, talk. I know that when I play badly, my father will get angry with me, and he does.” “I see him in the stands, they say ‘come on, come on’. I don’t have the luxury of playing badly when my fathers are here. I do my best. I get strength from them and they give me happiness. I feel good when I go on the field,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of taking part in the NBA All-Star game to be held in Indianapolis on February 18, 2024, Şengün said, “Of course, there is a chance now. Since I am in the West, there are very good players and teams. Of course, it is difficult to enter. It is bigger than Turkey.” “There is support. I have a chance with their support and what I do on the field. It would be great if it happens, but if not, I have many years ahead of me. I hope I will be there one day,” he said.

“A TEACHER IS MAKING ME WATCH MY VIDEOS IN THE CLASS, THIS IS A VERY EMOTIONAL THING”

Stating that he received very emotional support from Turkey in the All-Star voting, the national player said, “There is a great support and this moves me. Some children make announcements at school. A teacher shows my videos in the classroom. This is a very emotional thing. Everyone is behind me. They are behind me.” “I feel like they have my back. I do my best on the field not to let their support go to waste. I thank everyone very much,” he said.

Stating that he receives great respect from the players and coaches who play for other teams in the NBA, Şengün said, “We also talk to the opponents on the field, and the coaches say nice things. This is an honorable situation. They see this too. There are very good players in this league. Everyone respects each other.” “It is an honor for me to gain this respect,” he said.

“I KNEW THIS YEAR WAS GOING TO BE GOOD FOR ME BECAUSE I WORKED HARD”

Stating that he worked very well in the summer months and that his work paid off, the young player said, “I knew that this year would be good for me because I worked hard. I see the effect of working. My teammates and coach also trust me. Games are played on me. I do this in the best way possible.” “I evaluate them and try not to let them down. I want to continue to improve every day,” he said.

“Hopefully, BETTER PLAYERS WILL COME FROM OUR COUNTRY”

Thanking everyone who supported him, Şengün said, “I am trying to be an example for future generations. I hope there will be better players from our country. I would like to see them one day when I retire. I would like to talk to them and pass on my knowledge to them. I hope I will be able to see these days. They will continue to support them.” “Let them do it. This allows me to play better. It is an honor for me to know that they are behind me and to be able to represent the Turkish flag,” he concluded his words.