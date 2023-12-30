Resurgence of flu and COVID-19: “In winter our immune systems are weakened”

#Resurgence #flu #COVID19 #winter #immune #systems #weakened

With the arrival of the coldest season of the year, colds, flu and other diseases that affect the respiratory system return. However, this 2023 winter has also been accompanied by a rebound in COVID-19 cases, according to the latest bulletin prepared by the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (SIVIRA).

And the fact is that, although new cases are not usually as serious as at the beginning of the pandemic – thanks to the multiple doses of vaccines against the disease – the truth is that the virus continues to circulate in Spain and, therefore, infecting society entirely. Health authorities and the scientific community are already on alert.

To take into account: data

More specifically, in week number 50 (from December 11 to 17), the incidence rate of acute respiratory diseases in Spain in Primary Care stands at 739.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an increase of 37. 17 percent compared to the previous week.

For its part, the impact of the coronavirus in health centers shows upward fluctuations, reaching an incidence of 113.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The hospitalization rate is 1.9, and the group of those over 80 years of age is once again the most affected (16.6 percent).

Health explanation

And what is this due to? Well, the Health Emergencies Technician at Finisterre Ambulances, Alejandro Sánchez Martínez, has explained to Diario AS that in the winter season our immune systems are “weakened” and, therefore, all viruses have “more favorable” access to our organisms.

All of this is “more likely” to happen because, in the season of the year when the lowest temperatures are recorded, people “tend to make plans” and “socialize” in closed places, such as shopping centers. On the contrary, logically, that in summer, where “they tend to be outdoors.”

recommendations

Given this panorama, the Ministry of Health has launched a series of recommendations:

1. Cover your face nose and the boca when coughing or sneezing.

2. Use scarves disposable to contain respiratory droplets or secretions.

3. After using the tissues, put them in the bag. garbage closest.

4. Perform hand hygiene (wash them with soap and water or clean them with an alcohol gel), regularly and after contact with respiratory secretions.

5. Use face mask when you have respiratory symptoms.

6. Follow the recommendations vaccination against respiratory microorganisms.

7. Avoid, if possible, going to the workplace with symptoms of illness.

“Awareness and responsibility”

Sánchez Martínez, in addition to emphasizing masks again, which can help protect ourselves and others, has confessed that to avoid all this, “a little” awareness and responsibility are needed. And is not for less.

“If we encounter any symptoms of respiratory infection, no matter how mild, avoid contact with other people, as well as very crowded places with poor ventilation and, as far as possible, keep a safe distance from the person.” rest of the people, especially in crowds,” this expert concluded.