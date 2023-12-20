Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments

#Resurrected #Soviet #Soldier #TwoHeaded #Dog #Real #Frankenstein #Experiments

In 1818, Mary Shelley’s classic novel about Dr. Frankenstein was published, but her idea that a living person could be put together from the dead turned out to be no fiction at all. The stories of these seven scientists prove that reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction.

In 1818, a 20-year-old woman Mary Shelley published his first novel anonymously Frankenstein, or the modern Prometheus with title. The book tells the story of an obsessed scientist who reanimated a corpse and created the now famous monster.

Although Shelley carefully left out of his book any explanation of exactly how Dr. Frankenstein brought the corpse back to life, modern interpretations of the novel almost always associate the creature’s resurrection with electricity. For decades before and after the book was published, several prominent scientists invested serious energy into reanimating corpses in their own real-life Frankenstein experiments.

Luigi Galvani bekakísérlete

Bringing dead things to life with electricity was already an old idea when Shelley began writing in 1818. Decades before that, in 1780, Italian scientist Luigi Galvani conducted experiments almost as gruesome as Dr. Frankenstein. Galvani was a lecturer at the University of Bologna, a chemist, physicist, anatomist, physician and philosopher at the same time.

In the late 1770s, after nearly 20 years of studying obstetrics, comparative anatomy, and physiology, Galvani turned his attention to frog legs. According to the legend that later developed around his work, Galvani caused the legs of a skinned frog to twitch by touching a scalpel to the animal’s lumbar nerve just as a friction electric machine was activated.

The incident gave Galvani an idea and he started experimenting. He published his results in 1780. He hypothesized that the muscles of dead frogs contained a vital fluid, which he called “animal electricity.” He believed that the electrical contact moved the animal electric fluid left in the frogs’ legs. Galvani later invented an electric battery to prove this, and his name went down in scientific history as the inventor of “galvanism,” electricity produced by contact.

Giovanni Aldini and the twitching dead criminal

The protection of Galvani’s ideas fell to his nephew Giovanni Aldini. On January 18, 1803, a criminal named George Forster was hanged in Newgate, London. The court found him guilty of murder: he drowned his wife and child in a sewer. After his death, Forster’s body was taken to the workshop of Giovanni Aldini, who is said to have moved to Newgate specifically to be close to the executions that took place there. Aldini quickly gathered the crowd of medical students and curious onlookers and began experimenting on the corpse.

First, he moved Forster’s limbs to prove that he was indeed deceased. He then placed electrodes on Forster’s ears and ran an electric current into the dead man’s head. A horrified reporter who witnessed the demonstration wrote:

When the procedure was first applied to the face, the deceased criminal’s jaw began to tremble, the adjacent muscles became horribly distorted, and one eye opened. In the next part of the process, the right hand was raised and clenched, and the legs and thighs started to move.

To those present, it appeared that Aldini was raising the killer from the dead. This was predictably an unsettling thought for many people. Questions have even been raised in government circles about what the law would have done if Forster had actually been brought to life. The consensus was that his punishment would be death by hanging for the second time. Aldini’s real-life Frankenstein experiments became the talk of London, and his uncle’s ideas about animal electricity began to seem credible.

Andrew Ure, who electrified corpses

At the time Aldini was experimenting with executed criminals in London, a young Scottish scientist, Andrew Ure, was graduating in Glasgow. Ure was also one of those general geniuses who were interested in everything. Looking for something to learn, Ure found Aldini’s work fascinating and decided to try it himself. By 1818, Ure had a steady supply of freshly hanged criminals to experiment with. There was no shortage of executions in Britain at the time, with around 300 crimes carrying the death penalty, so Ure was very busy.

Unlike today’s medical researchers, Ure liked to have crowds watch his procedures, which weren’t so much experiments as weird public shows. Like Aldini, Ure, who gained a reputation as a scientific wizard, specialized in shocking and moving different parts of the body. The scientific validity of his experiments was questionable, as Ure did not seem to answer any specific questions about his work.

On November 4, 1818, Ure conducted an electrical experiment on the body of an executed murderer named Matthew Clydesdale with James Jeffray, professor of anatomy at the University of Glasgow. Ure wrote about the experiment: “Almost immediately every muscle in the body made convulsive movements that resembled a violent tremor. The leg moved with such force that it almost knocked over one of the assistants.”

Scientists electrically stimulated Clydesdale’s diaphragm to make it appear as if it were breathing. And when the electricity was applied to the nerves running through his face,

every muscle of his face was at once thrown into fearful action; rage, anguish, horror, despair and a creepy smile appeared on him. At that point, Ure noted, several of the spectators were forced to leave the apartment due to terror or sickness, and one gentleman fainted.

Ure eventually ran out of real Frankenstein experiments, as the local churches began threatening him with all kinds of threats if he didn’t stop summoning demons in his lab. Later he himself concluded that resuscitation was a waste of time and instead developed the thermostat. He spent the years between 1829 and his death in 1857 passionately arguing that the Earth was 6,000 years old and that “real science” always agreed with the Bible – a threat well done…

Johann Ritter, the man who performed electrical experiments on himself

While some scientists and philosophers disagreed with Galvani and Aldini’s ideas, there were others, such as Johann Ritter, who welcomed their theories with open arms. Johann Ritter was a German physicist famous for discovering the ultraviolet region of the light spectrum. But Ritter was also known for his experiments with electricity, namely those he conducted on himself.

Ritter was actually a huge proponent of galvanism. Since he did not have a regular salary, he often presented his ideas in the form of lectures in order to make a living, and at the price of this he endured considerable pain. By placing pieces of cloth soaked in salt water between metal discs, he created a battery that Ritter used to attach electrically charged rods to various parts of his body, including his own eyes, ears, tongue, nose and hands.

Alexander Von Humboldt made electrodes from animal tissue

Alexander von Humboldt wrote more than 36 books and 25,000 letters in his 89 years of life.

He was also an eccentric person who wanted to understand everything. He was an avid traveler, visiting four continents. He claimed he only slept four hours a night and called coffee “a concentrated ray of sunshine”. Among his notable scientific achievements are the theory of the formation of continents through plate tectonics, mapping the distribution of plants on three continents, exploring the movement of air and water at different latitudes and altitudes, and determining the location of the magnetic equator.

Humboldt was also interested in galvanism, and to test the ideas, he made batteries out of animal tissue. He experimented with a wide variety of materials to determine how effectively they could serve as electrodes. He eventually concluded that blood is a much more efficient conductor of electricity than milk, wine, beer, or even pure water. He also discovered that nerves generally work better when covered with saline or muscle tissue, as opposed to dry air. In all, von Humboldt tested the electrical conductivity of 300 species of plants and animals to uncover the secrets of life.

Sergei Bruhonenko, the Russian scientist who beheaded a dog

Bruhonenko’s bizarre experiments led to the first heart and lung machine. In the early 1920s, even before the Russian Civil War ended with a Bolshevik victory, it achieved exceptional results, but the way it was tested raised ethical questions. In his early experiments, Bruhonenko decapitated a dog and immediately connected it to his machine, which drew blood from the animal’s veins and circulated it through a filter to supply oxygen. According to his records

Bruhonenko kept the dog’s severed head alive for more than an hour and a half before blood clots formed in the dog’s brain.

These experiments in the 1940s Experiments in the revival of living things documented in the film Bruhonenko’s stated goal was to learn how to revive fallen Soviet men in the name of the state.

According to the Soviet Scientific Congress, Bruhonenko actually achieved this feat in 1930. Bruhonenko’s team connected the body of a man who had committed suicide a few hours earlier to the autoinjector and injected the strange chemicals into the bloodstream. The man’s chest was open, and the procedure is said to have restarted his heart.

The dead man began to moan like a true Frankenstein.

Everyone then panicked and the experiment was stopped, leaving the man to die for good.

Vladimir Demikhov, the Soviet scientist who pioneered organ transplantation

Vladimir Demihov made international headlines when he successfully created a two-headed dog. The father of transplantation had carried out several early organ transplant experiments on dogs with resounding success – but he wanted to take the research a step further: he thought of transplanting one dog’s head onto another dog.

His first attempt was in 1954, and since then he and his colleagues have attempted the procedure 23 more times over five years. In 1959, the series of experiments, which also photographed the two-headed dog created by Demikhov, attracted the attention of LIFE magazine. The unnatural creature was created by crossing a puppy named Shavka with a larger stray German shepherd named Brodyaga. So Shavka’s head ended up on Brodyaga’s neck… Demihov made sure to successfully connect the animals’ vascular systems as well.

The operation took only three and a half hours and

after the two-headed animal was revived, both heads could see, smell, hear and swallow.

The gruesome operation was successful, but the poor animal lived only four days. However, Demihov’s longest-lived two-headed dog managed to survive for 29 days.

