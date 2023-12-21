Retirees say goodbye to the year without benefits

#Retirees #goodbye #year #benefits

The group of pensioners does not have medical care services and they add that their pensions are not enough to cover their needs.

Veronica Millan | They urge the National Government to replace the CVG Intervening Board

Rafael Grimaldi, retired from the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG) Parent, lost his right kidney, after the appearance of a tumor in 2008.

That year he acknowledges that the company responded for the radical nephrectomy, now with the risk of losing the left organ, he has not received responses from Human Resources for a tomography.

Grimaldi, who gave 34 years of service to the CVG as coordinator, demands the vindication of contractual rights, after emphasizing that they have not had health insurance and benefits for five years.

He points out that the pensions are not enough to cover basic needs or treatments that are around 30 dollars a month, compared to his pension of 600 bolivars, “they are all bonuses, but they cannot support us by dint of bonuses alone,” he expresses. the retiree from CVG headquarters.

His wife also had to undergo surgery for a coronary obstruction, but comments that she had to go to the University Hospital in Caracas due to the lack of care in Guayana.

As in the case of Grimaldi, stories are repeated among retirees from basic companies in Guayana, who have protested every Wednesday in front of the gate of the CVG building to defend their rights.

Deaths without funeral services

Hugo Medina, president of the Federation of Associations of Retirees and Pensioners of the state of Bolívar (Fedajupebol), urges the national government to vindicate itself with the working class, not only in Guayana but in the country and restore collective contracts since 2018. What else Should we wait? he questions.

He adds that the health service in the city’s hospitals is poor, including the Dr. José Gregorio Hernández Workers’ Clinical Hospital. He also regretted the death of his colleague Claudia Pinto 15 days ago, for not having the necessary equipment to help her.

He points out that the CVG has only taken care of the Christmas lighting, while the people suffer, “we reject this type of waste because there are no conditions, we do not need to be given a bag, a leg, we need the social conditions for development to be well strengthened and we are not seeing it.”

For this reason, they ask the President of the Republic to replace the CVG Intervening Board, in Medina’s opinion, the new management has not given good results in the industrial emporium.

Signatures of the minutes without compliance

Ramón Machuca, member of the Grassroots Workers’ Parliament, emphasizes that on August 23 they signed a minute with the intervention board as a result of the hunger strike led by the representative of Fedajupebol and Jonis Luna for the Class B Shareholders of Sidor.

In that document is the tacit commitment to reactivate medical services by the CVG in Upata, Ciudad Bolívar and Ciudad Guayana, with efficiency and attention to the workers and their families.

Machuca addressed the President of the Republic “take care of the workers and their families who are dying of poverty because hospital care services are finished.”

For his part, Eleazar Rojas, retired from CVG Bauxilum, considers that it is necessary to speed up the pace with improvements in the factories, since workers not having safety equipment, services such as food, water, gives rise to demotivation “we “We are outside as retirees, we need a lot of stimulus from assets for production and it can be reflected in everything.”

While the rally was taking place this Wednesday morning in Alta Vista, the group was notified about the death of Francisco José Peréz, to whom the CVG apparently did not recognize the funeral services because he was the survivor of a worker, Medina denounced.

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: