Retirements in the coming years put the number of nurses needed in Castilla y León at 6,000

#Retirements #coming #years #put #number #nurses #needed #Castilla #León

He The Council of Nursing Colleges of Castilla y León has estimated 6,000 professionals who must join in the coming years “to cover retirements.”s that are expected in the current workforce and to improve the number of existing ones in all services.

The year that ends has been the first in which the current board of the regional entity, chaired by Enrique Ruiz Forner, has been able to develop its activity completely, “after the eventful, difficult and judicialized” change in the direction of the organization collegiate for the years 2021 and 2022 until the chosen candidate could take effective possession at the end of 2020, explains the council through a statement.

The body has thus carried out, with the support of the General Nursing Council of Spain, initiatives and campaigns aimed at explaining to the population what the competencies of a university academic degree are today that establishes an autonomous and independent profession: nursing.

The work has focused on the defense of the educational task in health that corresponds to nurses against proposals, such as the one carried out in the region, which places an educational function on pharmacy offices in the rural world that It is programmed in the Primary Care services portfolio and whose competence falls on doctors and nurses, the statement details.

The health of the nursing profession in Castilla y León has been measured this year by different scales. On the one hand, the most positive, with distinctions and awards for the CAP Alamedilla teams, in Salamanca or the Benito Menni hospital, in Valladolid, along with the National Nursing Award in its care modality to the Avila nurse María del Rocío Pindado.

But also due to the result of a survey, released in June, which highlighted how almost 80 percent of the nurses in Castilla y León were on the verge of suffering psychological disorders due to stress generated at work.

A situation that the collegiate organization wants to talk about with the Ministry of Health, as well as about the consequences of a reduction in nursing numbers in Castilian-Leonese public health, where the promotions that arrived at the region’s hospitals in the eighties and early nineties are beginning to retire.

“Castilla y León needs many more professionals to cover all the competencies that currently fall on nurses,” says the president of the Regional Nursing Council, Enrique Ruiz Forner. “If the deficit expected in the next five or six years is not precisely covered, the objectives of adequate healthcare for the society of Castilla y León will not be met,” predicts the college representative.

Lack of personnel

The lack of sufficient personnel has also emerged in the 2022 claims report made public last July. “A good part of the complaints are due to the delays that patients and users observe in the healthcare they demand, which confirms what we in Nursing have been saying for a long time, there is a lack of professionals to reduce these delays. In Nursing we are talking about 6,000 nurses being incorporated in the coming years to cover the retirements expected in the current workforce and to improve the number of existing ones in all services,” highlights Ruiz Forner.

On the other hand, the Council has dedicated a good part of its effort, and that of each of the provincial collegiate organizations, to the dissemination of activities, because it aims to be an entity open to citizens, to patients. Thus, throughout the year they have organized important congresses, such as the National Geriatric Nursing or Mental Health, both held in León and that allowed us to talk, not only about the situation of these sectors, but also about the little progress achieved so far in the hiring of nurses in the public and private health workforce of some of the specialties through which this profession has spread.

Perhaps one of the circumstances that causes the increase in the feeling of a ‘burned worker’ that was evident in other conferences, these held in Palencia. October and November have been months of important events related to Nursing in the region. On the one hand, the large Ruta Enfermera truck toured the main cities of the community. He will return this year to continue his task of making citizens increasingly aware of the competencies and specific work of Nursing today and, on the other hand, the research congress convened in Ávila at the end of October put a finishing touch gold for the nursing activity of the year.

Forecasts for 2024

The year that begins must also be the one that serves to further increase the relationship between the Nursing schools of each of the provinces of Castilla y León and its citizens.

The General Nursing Council of Spain has defined three major strategic lines for the next year: The promotion of the nurse’s task as a prescriber, as an indicator and authorized for the dispensing of medications and health products related to their work, specifically the areas from wounds, burns, diabetes, hypertension and ostomies.

On the other hand, in the development of the specialties of this profession and, finally, in the implementation of new technological tools. It will be an exciting year for a profession, nursing, now defined as the main pillar of the health system, the statement concludes.