Retrospective 2023: the election of Thomas Stettler to the National Council

The UDC Jura made its comeback to the National Council on October 22. Sixteen years after Dominique Baettig, Thomas Stettler was elected under the federal dome, seizing the seat held by the Center. The Courroux farmer succeeded in his bet thanks to the connection made with the PLR. The Centrist Gauthier Corbat actually obtained more votes than him.

Thomas Stettler welcomed his election with great emotion at the end of a long day of counting. “When you’re in politics, that’s the absolute dream,” declared the UDC.

The credo of the new elected official: work in Bern in the interest of the Jura residents. Thomas Stettler said he was ready to work in this direction as a priority, despite his membership of the largest political group under the federal umbrella. “I will be from Jura first! “, he proclaimed.

