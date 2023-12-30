RETROSPECTIVES: XIE GAMES OF THE ISLANDS

Madagascar finished well at the top of the rankings with 121 gold medals.

More than positive results. Madagascar won 121 gold medals during the 11th edition of the Indian Ocean Islands Games, at home, from August 25 to September 3. The Big Island has thus updated its old record for gold collected, 103 in 2007, also at home. This year, she won a total of 272 medals, including 121 gold, or 38% of the 316 at stake, seventy-one silver and eighty bronze. Maurice finished second (91 gold-89 ag-103 br) and Reunion in third place (80-90-74).

The Big Island finds itself at the top of the medal table for the third time, after the editions in 2007 (103-79-53, total 235) and in 1990 (56-52-47, total 155). Seychelles finished fourth (11 gold), ahead of Comoros (5 gold), Maldives (5 gold) and Mayotte (3 gold). The national teams of the nineteen sporting disciplines on the games program each won medals at the end of the ten days of competition. Weightlifting was the discipline that won the most medals: 34 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze. This is a new JIOI record against 30, achieved by the Seychelles in 2011 at home. Gold in football, won by the Barea after thirty long years, was one of the exploits of this edition. Two collective disciplines also performed 100%.

Supremacy

Basketball won, without leaving a single crumb, the four gold medals at stake, in 5×5 and 3×3 boys and girls. The Makis were untouchable and achieved a double in men’s and women’s sevens rugby. The volleyball players, for their part, failed very close to the summit. Both boys and girls were satisfied with the silver medal. In handball, the Akio girls lost in the final and the boys completed the podium.

Madagascar has always proven its supremacy in combat sports. Taekwondo retains first place as in 2007 by obtaining 13 gold medals, 8 silver and 3 bronze. In karate, our flag bearers excelled by winning 13 gold, one silver and two bronze. The wrestlers also responded by winning 8 gold, 11 silver and 2 bronze. The same goes for the kickboxers, a discipline which has joined the Games program for the first time, obtaining 8 in gold, 4 in silver and 2 in bronze.

Madagascar finished second in judo with 5 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals, behind Réunion (7 gold). Less efficient, the boxers finished fourth with only one gold medal, one silver and 11 bronze. Pétanque was also one of the medal-bearing disciplines, winning 7 out of the 9 gold medals at stake. A loss of speed was noted in athletics, which only obtained thirteen. Tennis could not achieve 100% like in 2015 and only won two golds, 4 silvers and one bronze.

In table tennis, Madagascar has won three gold medals, one silver and is ranked second behind the Maldives (4 gold). Malagasy swimming finished in 4th place with three gold medals from Jonathan Raharvel. Para-athletics was not unworthy with its 3 gold medals, 4 silver and 4 bronze behind Maurice (11). Badminton could not do better than three bronzes and cycling, only one.

The day after the closing ceremony, the President of the Republic awarded 5 million bonuses to each gold medalist, 3 million for silver and 2 million for bronze. The 11th edition of the JIOI will take place in the Comoros in 2027.

Serge Rasanda