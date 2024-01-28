Return of dropouts in Wie is de Mol? causes a lot of confusion | RTL Boulevard

The three are given a secret assignment, after which one of them could return to the game. They have to walk unnoticed in a market and collect things. Babs, Jip and Justin complete the assignment successfully. But it is completely unclear who will ultimately return. We probably won’t see that until next week.

The big confusion, however, is: could it be that Babs, or Jip, or Justin is still the Mole? Normally, presenter Rik van de Westelaken always says that De Mol ‘never has to go home’. He hasn’t said those words yet this season. And so the question arises: is one of the dropouts after all De Mol? In the SPIRITapp, it is also possible to bet points on the trio…

Kees van der Spek, also one of the candidates, was recently grilled in RTL Boulevard about his participation in Who is the mole? You can see how he managed to talk his way out of it in the video below.

