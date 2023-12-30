Return to class: the government will announce an action plan to catch up

#Return #class #government #announce #action #plan #catch

After 22 days of strike by teachers affiliated with the Autonomous Education Federation (FAE), the government says that a plan will be put in place to help students catch up.

The office of the Minister of Education made it clear that: “the new dates for the January ministerial exams will be revealed soon. In addition, we will announce measures to help our students who have missed many days of school. Discussions are taking place with network partners to this effect and will continue from the beginning of January.

Even though students whose teachers are affiliated with the FAE have lost around 10% of their school year, a primary school teacher believes there is no cause for concern.

“I think that the weight will be more on the teachers than on the children and I reiterate that the week before Christmas, we are in activities so we are talking about three weeks,” says Geneviève Groleau who maintains that it is entirely possible to make up for lost time.

“Are the teachers going to have a bit of a headache? Yes, but should that scare the population and raise concerns? No way.”

The details of the agreement in principle accepted by the body will be presented to the 66,500 members of the FAE after mid-January. They will have to decide on the proposal.

Classes resume on January 9

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, of which TVA Nouvelles obtained a copy, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Center (CSSMB) announced that the return of students to class scheduled for January 8 would be postponed to the following day.

It is the turn of the Montreal School Service Center (CSSDM) to make the announcement on Saturday. The CSSDM confirms that “Monday January 8 is an educational day which will allow school teams to prepare for the harmonious return of students, including the learning catch-up plan”.