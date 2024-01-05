Return to the Liga MX Femenil! Nikkole Teja is announced as a reinforcement for Puebla

Nikkole Teja returned to soccer after being away from the fields for several months, as the American player returned to the Liga MX Femenil after being announced as a reinforcement of the Puebla Facing the Closing 2024.

Through social networks, the player thanked after joining the team The fringewhere she does not arrive alone, since the people from Puebla also announced to the goalkeeper Paola Marique to join the team for the next Mexican soccer tournament.

“Words cannot express how happy I am to be here,” Nikkole Teja wrote on her ‘X’ account.

The American player played a year ago in the Closing 2023 con Necaxa so that after being on the courts he decided to retire in order to work on the sale of exclusive content, in addition to taking care of his image on social networks.

The La Franja team will be beginning its participation in the Clausura 2024 when they go to Sultana del Norte to face the Striped Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium.

