Returns to Chile: Guillermo Soto signed as the new reinforcement of Universidad Católica

After a complex negotiation, the right back Guillermo Soto reached an agreement and signed to become a brand new signing for Universidad Católica for the following seasons.

How could you know Outdoors in Cooperativethe footballer managed to mediate an agreement between FC Baltika of Russia and the “crusaders” to carry out the transfer.

The transaction took place with the purchase of 75 percent of your menu, corresponding to the entirety that the Kaliningrad group owned, in addition to the corresponding federative rights. Meanwhile, Huracán de Argentina maintains the remaining 25%.

In this way, and with a contract agreed until 2026, Soto will return to national soil after a complex and fleeting passage through Russian lands, where he did not finish fitting in or feel comfortable. He is expected to travel to join the UC preseason in Lima, Peru as soon as possible.

✅⚪️🔵Guillermo Soto is the fourth reinforcement of Universidad Católica for 2024. The player reached an agreement between Baltika and the strip and today closed his contract to join the preseason in Lima. @alairelibrecl @Cooperative #Crusaders pic.twitter.com/na3ZJiVU9V — Sebastián Aguilar G. (@sebaguilarg) January 12, 2024

Although Soto was in most of the possible games with Baltika, being 13 of 18 between the Premier League and the Russian Cup, he never managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter, alternating with the substitute on more than one occasion.

Con medical examinations already carried out, and only in the absence of the official announcement, Guillermo Soto will return to Chile and his training clubsince he debuted with “la fringe” in 2014. The last experience of the person who had his debut with La Roja last year was in 2021, when he left Palestino.

