reveal date of trial against Dani Alves for alleged sexual rape

The Barcelona hearing confirmed that he will judge the footballer on February 5, 6 and 7, 2024 Dani Alvesfor whom the Prosecutor’s Office requests nine years in prison for allegedly raping a young woman in a nightclub in the Catalan capital in December 2022.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the 21st section of the Barcelona Court has communicated this Wednesday the dates set for the trial of the Brazilian player, who remains in preventive detention since he was arrested last month January.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests nine years in prison for the former FC Barcelona player, a sentence that The private accusation brought by the victim rises to twelve, the maximum provided by law. for the crime of sexual assault.

For its part, the footballer’s defense requests his acquittal by concluding that the sexual relations he had with the complainant in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub were consensual, although he maintains that the 150,000 euros that the accused has paid – imposed by the judge as bail in his prosecution – opens the door to a mitigating reparation of damage in case of conviction.

Although the positions of accusations and defense seem distant at the moment, an ‘in extremis’ pact at the doors of the trial that reduces the sentence of the Brazilian international, in exchange for acknowledging the rape and compensating the victim, cannot be ruled out.

Accusations and defenses, in fact, held talks months ago to explore the possibility of an agreement, although in a statement last November the complainant closed the door to the pact after emphasizing that moral damage and consequences who has suffered from sexual assault are “irreparable.”

According to the Prosecutor’s Office in its written conclusions presented to the Court, Alves sexually assaulted the young woman, 21 years old, on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.where the victim had gone with a cousin and a friend.

Around 3:20 a.m., the Prosecutor’s Office maintains, Alves went to an adjacent door – with exclusive access – and made a gesture for the young woman to come closer, which the victim accepted, without knowing what the private area was like. who had just entered.

Once there, the public ministry maintains, the footballer took her into a small bathroom and closed the door, without letting her leave despite the fact that she asked him to when she found herself in that “cubicle”, and sexually assaulted her, maintaining a “dismissive” attitude. ” towards her in the face of the resistance she put up.

Although the young woman “repeatedly” asked to leave the bathroom, the document maintains, Alves prevented him from doing so, which caused the victim a situation of “anguish and terror.” that left her without the ability to react.