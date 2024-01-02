#Reveal #progress #COVID #Vaccine #Development #Thailand

Reveal progress “COVID Vaccine Development” in Thailand

The National Vaccine Committee (NRCT) revealed the progress of research, development, and production of vaccines to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand as follows.

• Inactivated recombinant viral vectorvaccine. Researched by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization Received conditional registration approval (Conditional Approval) on 28 Sep. 2023.

> Use the trade name HXP-GPOVAC, targeting people aged 18 years and over.

• The mRNA vaccine is being researched by the Vaccine Research Center of Chulalongkorn University. Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University

> Currently waiting for approval from the FDA to conduct a phase 2 human research study.

• Protein subunit (Plant-based) vaccine has been researched by Baiya Phytopharm Company Limited, which has received permission to produce sample medicines for registration of drug formulas according to Form Por.Yor.8 on October 4, 2023.

> Currently preparing to test the vaccine on humans.

• DNA vaccines have been researched by the company. Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd., despite not being able to complete phase 1 human studies

> But the potential of the vaccine factory can also be used to support the production of Nucleic acid 3 vaccines.