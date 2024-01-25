Revealed a scheme to circumvent international sanctions against Russia – officials raided the company’s premises in Kaunas

#Revealed #scheme #circumvent #international #sanctions #Russia #officials #raided #companys #premises #Kaunas

Searches were carried out continuing in 2023. the pre-trial investigation into the possible violation of international sanctions against Russia, which began in the fall. MKT officials have raised suspicions about this violation against the manager of the mentioned company.

In addition, the customs officials in 2023 in October in Klaipėda, they detained the water filtration equipment of the mentioned company, which was allegedly intended to be shipped to China. It is suspected that, in fact, an attempt was made to export these potentially dual-use goods to Russia.

Container with more than 300 thousand MKT and Klaipėda Territorial Customs officials detained a shipment of water filtration equipment worth EUR 200,000 at the Klaipėda Castle seaport post as early as 2023. October 31 The shipment was detained after a customs inspection, during which it was established that the transportation of these goods may violate the provisions of the EU Council Regulation on the export control regime of dual-use goods.

Although it was declared that the goods were to be shipped to China to an Italian company operating there, officials suspected that the water filtration equipment had actually gone to Russia.

The data on the goods was incomplete, and labels with Russian brand names were affixed to the equipment itself. In addition, according to officials, the aforementioned company is actively involved in the construction of a steel plant in Russia. And such filtering equipment is necessary and actively used in various production activities – both in oil extraction and in metal factories.

Therefore, MKT officials suspect that in Lithuania since 1996 operating UAB Jurby Water Tech (Jurby), one of whose shareholders is Viktoras Redko, who renounced his Russian citizenship and holds the citizenships of the United Kingdom and Belize (has a permanent residence permit in Lithuania), violated EU sanctions against Russia.

On January 23, in Kaunas, MKT officers searched the administrative and production premises, warehouses, and cars of the Jurby Water Tech company in search of material relevant to the investigation. Documents, information, devices seized during searches. The head of the company is suspected of violating international sanctions.