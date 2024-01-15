REVEALED: Details of Queen Elizabeth’s final moments

#REVEALED #Details #Queen #Elizabeths #final #moments

A book will soon be published revealing ‘deeply moving’ details of Queen Elizabeth’s last moments, captured by Sir Edward Young, her devoted private secretary. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Sir Edward Young was at Balmoral in the Queen’s company when she died ‘very peacefully in her sleep’ a year and a half ago. According to her devoted private secretary, she was ‘conscious of nothing’ and experienced no pain.

Royal Archives

Sir Edward Young has written down all the details of his last moments with the Queen in a document currently stored at the Royal Archives. The historical document is used as input for the new book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchyby royal biographer Robert Hardman.

Sealed letters

The private secretary also describes that a footman found a red box on the deathbed of the late Queen Elizabeth. Inside that box were two sealed letters: one to her son and heir, now King Charles III, and the other to Sir Edward himself. Although it is unlikely that we will ever know what they say, the existence of those letters indicates that the Queen knew she did not have long to live.