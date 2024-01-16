Revealed how the “Wagner” group was destroyed after J. Prigozhin’s death

“Many so-called private military companies have already been established, which are subordinate to both the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Guard,” he said.

According to V. Skibickis, those “Wagnerians” who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense or the Russian Guard continue to serve either in the armed forces of the aggressor country or in other private companies.

The “Wagner” group was also reformed in foreign countries, where it carried out various missions. A representative of Ukraine’s defense intelligence singled out Libya in Africa and Syria in the Middle East.

He noted that the Wagner group as such no longer exists in these countries.

“Other private military campaigns are operating there. They are controlled by the Ministry of Defense of Russia,” noted V. Skibitski.

After the death of the head of Wagner, Yevgenijas Prigožin, some of the group’s mercenaries were transferred to Belarus. According to British intelligence, in 2023 In October, Wagner units became part of the Russian Guard.

At the end of December, Russia reinforced this military group on the territory of the allied country. The country’s army, supported by Moscow, has deployed several battalions and tactical groups in two regions of Belarus.

