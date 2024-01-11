Revealed, the Mystery of the Spiral Sky Phenomenon in Hawaii

#Revealed #Mystery #Spiral #Sky #Phenomenon #Hawaii

The spiral sky phenomenon occurred after SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was launched and produced a spiral pattern in the Hawaiian sky. (Photo: Essanews)

JAKARTA – Rocket smoke trails in the sky sometimes make interesting patterns to observe. Like SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy which left a trail of spiral sky phenomena in Hawaii.

This amazing event was recorded by the Japanese company, Subaru, which operates under the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. This spiral sky phenomenon occurred after SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the American spaceport in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and produced a spiral pattern in the Hawaiian sky.

Launching the Essanews page, Thursday (11/1/2024) scientist Scott Tilly explained that the spiral trail was visible right at the point of the Falcon 9 rocket a few minutes after launch.

These spirals likely appear in the sky because rockets dump unused fuel. Experts highlight that this sky show is not the first to occur after a SpaceX rocket launch.

This phenomenon has previously been observed in New Zealand. Scientists also said that the Falcon 9 left spirals behind it and other patterns like the space jellyfish seen in the sky before sunrise on the coast of Florida.

On Sunday (7/1/2024) Elon Musk’s American space company SpaceX facilitated the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket as part of the fifth USSF-67 space mission. The mission carries two military satellite systems.

Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in service anywhere in the world, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket’s payload includes two military systems: SATCOM – a relay satellite designed to strengthen the communications capabilities of armed forces, and ESPA, which provides data to US space forces, among other tasks.

The rocket also launched a prototype system for secure space-Earth communications. “This is a complex mission. We are very excited about our second Falcon Heavy launch in the next few months,” said Space Systems Command Program Executive Director Stephen Purdy, before the rocket launch.

The Falcon Heavy operation marks the second operationalization in the last three months, after a three-year hiatus. On November 1, 2023, a rocket was launched as part of the USSF-44 mission, placing a microsatellite into orbit to American military . This year, SpaceX has planned four additional Falcon Heavy launches.

