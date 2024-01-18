Revealing 3 epidemics that are expected to occur in 2024, preparing to deal with them and emphasizing prevention measures.

#Revealing #epidemics #expected #occur #preparing #deal #emphasizing #prevention #measures

Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7:15 a.m.

Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health Revealing the forecast for 2024, there may be outbreaks of 3 diseases, consisting of COVID-19 and influenza. and dengue fever By collecting statistics from data surveillance. epidemiological in the past Ready to monitor seasonal diseases that affect people’s health.

Dr. Thongchai Keeratihatthaya, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said the Ministry of Public Health by the Department of Disease Control There is a modern information system. There is a prediction of the disease situation. that may cause an outbreak and diseases that need to be monitored from information on outbreaks and environmental factors that occur Able to predict disease and determine appropriate disease prevention and control measures. This year there will be special surveillance. Because it is predicted that in 2024 there may be outbreaks of 3 diseases as follows:

1. COVID-19 disease It is considered a disease that requires close monitoring of the situation due to mutations. continuously, even though most people have immunity Can reduce the severity when infected But care must be taken in vulnerable groups 608 such as the elderly and diabetic patients. high blood pressure Chronic kidney failure, obesity, cancer and pregnant women That must be vaccinated at least once a year. If going to high-risk places, wear a mask and wash your hands often. In the past year 2023, a total of 652,868 cases were found, with 848 deaths. Therefore, it is predicted that in 2024 there will be Approximately 649,520 patients

2. Influenza It is a respiratory disease like COVID-19. It is severe and can cause death as well. In which people can receive the influenza vaccination and the COVID vaccine at the same time once a year. Situation information in 2023 found 460,325 cases of influenza, 29 deaths, and it is expected that in 2024 there will be approximately 346,110 cases.

and 3. Dengue fever is carried by Aedes mosquitoes. In 2023, a total of 156,097 patients were found, with 187 deaths, and it is expected that in 2024, there will be approximately 276,945 patients, with 280 deaths. Therefore, all citizens must help clean up their homes, collect trash, and keep containers clean and tidy. Do not let it be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Dr. Thongchai Added that in addition to the 3 diseases that are predicted to have outbreaks, The Department of Disease Control continues to monitor diseases that have the potential to spread and affect public health. Whether it’s a seasonal disease Or diseases that are a problem for a specific group, consisting of 12 diseases as follows: 1. Hand, foot and mouth disease 2. Measles 3. Smallpox 4. Melioidosis (soil fever) 5. Leptospirosis 6. Ear fever 7. Zika virus disease 8. Chikungunya disease (Fever, joint pain, Aedes aegypti) 9. Syphilis, 10. Gonorrhea, 11. AIDS and 12. Tuberculosis.

The Department of Disease Control has continued to monitor disease and health hazards through every channel. Forecasts are made in advance to show potential trends in order to prepare for response and emphasize preventive measures. regularly May people have good health throughout 2024 and listen to information about diseases and health hazards from government agencies. or if you have questions about disease and health hazards You can call to inquire at Department of Disease Control hotline 1422 free