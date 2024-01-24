Revealing the life of Boom Supaporn, who battled panic disorder for 6 years, suffering every time she closed her eyes to sleep.

#Revealing #life #Boom #Supaporn #battled #panic #disorder #years #suffering #time #closed #eyes #sleep

See the face carrying smiles and brightness But in real life, the heroine and host are tall and have good knees. Boom Supaporn Having to deal with symptoms of panic disorder Taking medicine for treatment, alternating with hospital visits, consulting with doctors for more than 6 years.

Recently, I would like to share my experience fighting panic disorder. Through the list of Toh Nu Maem With the host, Noomam Suriwipha, she talks about her struggle with this disease after her symptoms began to improve. But you must take medicine according to the doctor’s orders continuously.

I saw that they made a clip on social media saying that they had been sick for 6 years, but their symptoms got better until they stopped taking the medicine?

“Boom used to take medicine for a year or two, but during Covid, we didn’t have a job, we weren’t excited. We stay at home. We changed from stopping taking medicine. Come sip two glasses of wine before bed. But it turns out that it stimulates it again. Boom will say that having a panic attack is very painful. Sleeping at night feels like someone has smashed my heart. I can hear my own heart beating very loudly every night. So loud that I couldn’t sleep. Every time I wake up, it’s like I’m falling into the abyss. Well, it was a very painful boom period. The medicine helped a lot.”

Can I stop taking the medication for this panic attack?

“Really, I can’t stop. But the medicine will gradually Its dosage has been reduced. That is, there will be a reduction of it. Every time we sleep and can’t hear our own heartbeat, we are very happy. That is, every time I sleep, I feel tired. Boom felt like Boom didn’t want to sleep at all because he was very tired. Tired like what the hell is going on? Every time we wake up, we don’t wake up bright like in the drama, but it’s like Tired..heavy.”

And how many years have you been treated with this disease?

“At first, Boom was treated for 2 years and then stopped taking the medicine himself. And it felt like we were beginning to show signs that it would come back again. That is, we begin to hear the sound of our own heart beating even though there is nothing stimulating it. It’s like knowing that our body can’t handle it. Because you may not care about taking care of yourself and getting enough rest. But I didn’t take the medicine continuously, I stopped the medicine myself, I didn’t consult a doctor or anything, it was like I was destroying myself.”

And will the symptoms come back and be worse than before?

“It’s not harder than before. Because the hardest part of Boom is fainting. But this time it seems like we are starting to know that the symptoms will come. So we went back to the doctor. The doctor said that he was very talented and had disappeared for many years. Come back and start again (laughs).”

In total, how many years have you treated yourself with this disease?

“In total, it’s been about 6 years. After going back to the doctor, I feel like I’m very happy. But many people asked if it was really cured or not. Until we wonder if we are truly healed. But we believe in ourselves that if we ask if the panic really goes away, life will boom. Boom, we say no, but we have experience with it. We will deal with it. that the symptoms that come now will make us faint Whole body tingling My heart is beating fast. That is, boom, go buy a watch that must detect heartbeat signals. Before going to a boom event, you need to practice breathing at Calmdown. When you have a panic attack, it goes up very quickly. Some people are 180-190-200. When they go up fast, The body will automatically say that this body is about to die. Some people had all 5 anuses come out.”