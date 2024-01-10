reveals what he wants to do with Mbappé and darts Messi

Paris France.

The president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, stated this Tuesday that he has a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Kylian Mbappé and asked to leave the young star forward in peace about his future, who since January 1 has been free to negotiate with any club.

“I want Kylian to stay. He is the best player in the world and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He is at the center of everything,” said Al Khelaifi in an interview with the RMC Sports radio network.

The leader of Qatari origin confirmed that there is an understanding between him and Mbappé, although he did not reveal its nature.

“I don’t want to talk about money or say how much the deal is worth. We have a gentlemen’s agreement and it’s not about money. It is between a player and the club president, the sports director and the coach. “It is more than a signed agreement,” he argued.

He expressed himself in similar terms in another interview published in parallel by the newspaper L’Équipe, where he said that thanks to this private pact with Mbappé he is calm.

“All I can say is that I’m not stressed. Neither financially nor with Kylian,” he assured L’Équipe.

