Revelations about the hard and bloody past of Gigi Becali’s family and his Aromanian race

Professor Iosef Pitzer made some revelations in his book, entitled “Sacălaz – Beginning and End”, about the hard and bloody past of Gigi Becali’s family and his Aromanian race.

It is about the period in which they lived in Săcălaz, a commune in Timiș county, located approximately 10 kilometers from the municipality of Timișoara.

The fact that Gigi Becali comes from an Aromanian family, originally from Albania, is a well-known fact in the Romanian media, but in the book entitled “Sacălaz – Beginning and End”, written by Professor Iosef Pitzer, some important details are also provided about the past of the boss from FCSB.

It all started in 1928, 30 years before the birth of Gigi Becali, when the grandfather of the landowner from Pipera, Gheorghe Becali, was displaced to Quadrilater, in Durostor county, now part of Bulgaria. There, Gheorghe Becali lived peacefully together with his family and his four descendants, Haralambie (no – father of Victor and Giovanni Becali), Atanase (no – father of Gigi Becali), Toma and Constantin, until 1940, when Romania he lost the Quadrilateral.

A period of restlessness followed for the Becali family, who first moved to Călărași, where they stayed for about 4 years, and then, in 1946, they arrived in Banat, in the Săcălaz commune.

Along with the Becali family, several Aromanian families moved to the region dominated by the Swabians, a German ethnic group. However, in Săcălaz, the stay of the Aromanians was not exactly pleasant, which is why the Becali family lasted only 5 years in the area.

According to a passage in the book “Sacălaz – Beginning and End”, which cites writings from the 1940s, the Aromanians were violent, having a nomadic, tribal life, compared to the Germans, who were used to a somewhat more orderly and peaceful lifestyle.

Moreover, the Aromanians were not good at agriculture either, a detail that contributed to the emergence of local conflicts, because they did not give their contribution in grain to the state.

Thus, Professor Iosef Pitzer reveals in his book that several violent confrontations took place between the Aromanians and the Swabians from Săcălaz:

“Their appearance in the image of the village was almost exotic in nature. Their clothing was dark in color, and the men’s trousers looked almost like that of the Turks. They were not good at agriculture, nor were they interested, which soon led to confrontations with the authorities because they did not give their contribution (donations) in grain to the state… The men were animal breeders, especially sheep, they were in charge of preparing sheep’s cheese…

This uprooted people was not to blame for the misunderstandings in Săcălaz, but the authorities who brought these people to the country, to make them without a homeland and who brought the mountains to the ground, giving them duties that did not match their lifestyle . Their tendency to absolute domination met with the opposition of the other colonists and the German population.

Against the background of these misunderstandings, a series of scandals and fights took place between the Germans and the Macedonians, culminating in the cruel fight on Easter Day 1950. The Macedonians became unpopular in the eyes of the Timisoara authorities, who did everything possible to deport them in 1951 in Bărăgan”writes Professor Iosef Pfizer, in the book “Sacălaz – Beginning and End”, which appeared in 1994.

They moved to the other side of the country, to Brăila

As Professor Iosef Pitzer also writes, Gigi Becali’s family left Săcălaz commune after only 5 years, being forced to move, in 1951, to Brăila county, to a village called Zagna.

This is also the place where Gigi Becali was born, 7 years later, on June 25, 1958.

However, Gigi Becali did not get to grow up in Zagna, because after only a year, his family moved to Bucharest, in the northern area of ​​the Capital, which today is known as Pipera.