Revenue Agency, the communication that is reaching many Italians: what you must do immediately

#Revenue #Agency #communication #reaching #Italians #immediately

The most classic of communications which however is literally driving Italians crazy. Maximum alert.

In recent times, what we can define in some way as public opinion, the most active and concrete representation of our country, has unfortunately had to deal, often quite seriously, with phenomena that we could define as fraudulent in nature. In most cases, precisely, these are specific approaches that aim, in one way or another, to affect the assets of the subject in question. In other cases, then, things get much worse, action is taken and the citizen succumbs.

Revenue Agency Communication – thewisemagazine.it

Over the years, as anticipated, we have had the opportunity to witness a slight metamorphosis of the entire phenomenon, something that has mainly concerned the methods of contact by the bad guys on duty. The technique used to attract the attention of the potential victim and push him, in fact, to carry out specific operations to his own disadvantage.

Revenue Agency, the communication that is arriving: how to manage the message in question

The technique in question is a clear example of phishing about which, in fact, experts have quite clear ideas. The setup of the operation is one that is better known than ever. An eye-catching text that can attract the reader’s attention, sent via email and Furthermore, the presence of the inevitable link through which it is possible to connect directly with what the scammers care about most, the page that will actually carry out the scam.

Unknowingly, the Revenue Agency has been the protagonist in recent days, in fact an indirect victim of the same scam. The name, used to draw attention in the most typical of fraudulent messages. “Update of practices”, relating to the specific taxpayer. A series of clear information on who forwarded the message, obviously we are talking about a beautiful and good counterfeit image, symbols, references and so on.

Errors in communication – thewisemagazine.it

The experts in the sector they viewed the email in question, noticing, in fact, numerous elements that did not exactly correspond to that type of communication. The scam attempt is therefore clearer than ever. Maximum alert, therefore also in the next few days for a communication that in fact aims to steal personal informations to the victims themselves, as well as, potentially, money.

In these cases, what needs to be done is to check every single piece of information conveyed in the email received as best as possible. Every detail, every seemingly irrelevant element. Only in this way will it be possible to fully unmask a clear attempt at fraud.