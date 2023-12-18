Reversal of the situation! The journalist accused of threatening two DNA prosecutors, acquitted / The decision is final – News from sources

A journalist accused of threatening two DNA prosecutors via WhatsApp was acquitted, the decision of the Constanța Court of Appeal being final. In the first instance, he was sentenced to one year and four months in prison with suspension.

On Monday, the Constanţa Court of Appeal admitted the appeal made by the Constanța journalist against the decision of the Constanța Court of December 2022. The magistrates decided to acquit him. The court’s decision is final.

The journalist had been sentenced in December of last year to one year and four months in prison with suspension, for contempt of court, but the decision was not final.

The prosecutor’s office attached to the Constanţa District Court announced, in December 2021, that a journalist was detained for 24 hours for contempt of court.

“Specifically, following the administered evidence, it was found in the charge of the investigated person that, on 20.12.2021, around 20.40, through text messages sent through the Whatsapp application on his phone number, he directly addressed them threats of acts of violence and other damaging acts to the two injured persons, prosecutors within the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – National Anti-corruption Directorate – Constanţa Territorial Service, in connection with the exercise of their duties, with the aim of intimidation and revenge”, it was stated in the press release of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Constanţa Court.

