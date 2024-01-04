Reversal: The price of gas went in a new direction

#Reversal #price #gas #direction

The price of natural gas in Europe rose today, rebounding from yesterday’s four-month lows, as an expected cold snap boosts demand for the heating fuel, Bloomberg reported.

As of 12.30 Bulgarian time, the February futures of the Dutch gas hub TTF rose by 3.25% to 31.60 euros per megawatt hour, breaking the downward trend in prices over the previous three trading sessions and after the blue fuel fell to 30 euros on Tuesday/ MWh for the first time since August 24, 2023.

More: The price of gas in Europe has collapsed, it is still much cheaper than Bulgaria

Subzero temperatures

According to satellite monitoring company Maxar Technologies Inc, sub-zero temperatures are expected from Paris to Berlin in the coming months, with the colder weather expected to last until at least mid-January. London, on the other hand, is expected to see a drastic change in temperature from above average to below average by the weekend. In this way, forecasts for a greater number of heating days and, respectively, for the demand and consumption of heating fuels are increased.

Regular deliveries

However, the impact of sub-zero temperatures on gas balances will be limited as storage facilities are still fuller than usual and there continues to be ample supply of blue fuel both via pipelines and LNG via tankers. Most analysts continue to expect Europe to make it through its second winter without significant amounts of Russian gas.

More: Europe to import record quantities of liquefied gas in 2023

Also Read:  PUBLIC MONEY – More than 11.2 billion ariary embezzled this year

Ukraine’s strategic gas storage capacity also eases Europe’s winter concerns

“Absent any supply shocks or demand surge, it seems likely that European storage will end the 2023/24 heating season around 50% full, suggesting limited price growth,” ING analysts commented.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Manchester United limpa a casa – Man. United
Manchester United limpa a casa – Man. United
Posted on
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg
Posted on
An all-time export record was broken in the automotive industry last year
An all-time export record was broken in the automotive industry last year
Posted on
Index – Abroad – A real “heavy bomber” would end the Putin era
Index – Abroad – A real “heavy bomber” would end the Putin era
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News