Reversal: The price of gas went in a new direction

The price of natural gas in Europe rose today, rebounding from yesterday’s four-month lows, as an expected cold snap boosts demand for the heating fuel, Bloomberg reported.

As of 12.30 Bulgarian time, the February futures of the Dutch gas hub TTF rose by 3.25% to 31.60 euros per megawatt hour, breaking the downward trend in prices over the previous three trading sessions and after the blue fuel fell to 30 euros on Tuesday/ MWh for the first time since August 24, 2023.

Subzero temperatures

According to satellite monitoring company Maxar Technologies Inc, sub-zero temperatures are expected from Paris to Berlin in the coming months, with the colder weather expected to last until at least mid-January. London, on the other hand, is expected to see a drastic change in temperature from above average to below average by the weekend. In this way, forecasts for a greater number of heating days and, respectively, for the demand and consumption of heating fuels are increased.

Regular deliveries

However, the impact of sub-zero temperatures on gas balances will be limited as storage facilities are still fuller than usual and there continues to be ample supply of blue fuel both via pipelines and LNG via tankers. Most analysts continue to expect Europe to make it through its second winter without significant amounts of Russian gas.

“Absent any supply shocks or demand surge, it seems likely that European storage will end the 2023/24 heating season around 50% full, suggesting limited price growth,” ING analysts commented.