Reverse with the ATMs. New services

Reverse with the ATMs. Using the devices will now be in a new way.

All self-service terminals such as ATMs, parking payment devices will start talking to us, provides a new Law on Requirements for Accessibility of Products and Services published for public consultation.

It applies to consumer computer hardware systems, self-service terminals, ticketing or passenger check-in machines, interactive self-service information and service terminals, electronic readers and others. The paper notes that self-service terminals that are increasingly entering our daily lives, such as grocery store checkouts, provide text-to-speech technology. Such a requirement is set for electronic readers as well. They should also have an output for individual headphones. In the presence of a certain time for which the operation must be performed, they warn the user through more than one sensory channel, and it is also necessary to allow for an extension of the reaction time.

