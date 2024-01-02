Review Acoustic Energy Corinium Limited Edition in British Racing Green

#Review #Acoustic #Energy #Corinium #Limited #Edition #British #Racing #Green

Acoustic Energy introduced its new Corinium speaker series in the autumn of 2023 and it has already proven so popular that the first production run is completely sold out. To give us a good impression, the importer proposes us to listen to the traveling demo copies as long as they are still in the Netherlands. Do we share the enthusiasm? Read on quick.

The Acoustic Energy Corinium is the affordable high-end speaker line from the British manufacturer and the speakers we are reviewing this time also have an extra British touch. We are listening to the Limited Edition of the Corinium series and it is finished in British Racing Green Metallic. A beautiful color that provides a beautiful contrast with the black anodized aluminum front, the matte black base and the pointed black cones that function as spikes.

Because we did not yet have review copies available, this review is based on an extensive listening session with the demo models at Bender Hifi in Arnhem. But before we get started with the speakers, we will first be briefed on the developments behind this new Corinium.

The birth of this three-way bass reflex floorstander took no less than three years. The much-praised Acoustic Energy 520 was the model for this. The British design team has used light, stiff and fast carbon fiber drivers – just like in the 500 series. The team has developed a completely new cone and motor system with a low hysteresis. In this way, the manufacturer has managed to add even better efficiency and higher performance to the second generation of carbon drivers.

The soft dome tweeter has also not been able to escape the manufacturer’s drive for improvement and has undergone intensive plastic surgery. The design theme mainly looked at methods to further reduce the weight and mass inertia with which the top end is reproduced with even more speed and better matches the fast character of the 120mm midrange and the dual 140mm bass drivers. Ultimately, the manufacturer opted for a 29mm dome made of a synthetic polyester compound called Tetoron, which is even lighter than carbon. With this, the manufacturer has managed to further reduce coloration in the upper midrange and the top end from 3400Hz.

Eye-catching design

The shape of the housing adds to the stature of these 110 centimeter high floorstanders. Instead of a flat design, the flanks have been given a slight curve to reduce internal reflections and an increase in cabinet thickness has been used in crucial places to keep cabinet resonances to a minimum. The drivers are mounted in a 6 millimeter thick aluminum front plate that strengthens the baffle and reduces resonances even further.

The speaker is tilted back four degrees for optimal alignment of the mutual drivers to the listener’s ear. This minimizes the time differences of signals from tweeter, midrange and woofer. The manufacturer calls this very chic with a ‘Hybrid Resonance Suppression Composite’ housing. We especially think it looks very nice.

Internally, Acoustic Energy has used high-quality cabling and high-quality filter components with the aim of further improving the dynamics and detail compared to the 500 series. The result is a speaker system with a frequency range of 32Hz to 30kHz (-6 dB) and 38Hz to 25kHz (-3 dB). The impedance is 4 Ohm and the sensitivity when inputting 2.83 Volts at a distance of 92 dB. This is certainly not a difficult speaker to drive with – say – a modest tube amplifier.

Everything too technical? Immediately forgot because boy, these stately floorstanders look good. But how do these beautiful green-black Coriniums sound? Time to sit down on the comfortable furniture in the completely newly furnished listening room at Bender Hifi.

Bender has chosen to drive these speakers with an Atol ST300 amplifier and an AN300 network player, a nice and well-balanced combination. Speaker cabling and interconnects come from Supra’s Excalibur range. The power cables are also from Supra and come from the LoRad SPC series. This means that the entire configuration with cabling does not exceed the fifteen thousand euro limit, but we admit very honestly that this is still a large wad of euro notes. Of course, it all comes down to the final performance and music experience that is experienced with such an investment. We then start the listening sessions with some well-known albums from different music genres. We prefer the online streaming service Qobuz.

We first select the track Order of the Night from the album ‘Moments of Clarity’, an electronically produced album from 2018 by Rotterdam deejay Eelke Kleijn. This track delivers itself to us with a big punch in the low end. We imaginary step into a holographic sound image in which this track is presented over the full width, depth and a bit in height. It is special that we cannot detect any imaginary ‘holes’ in the sound image. We can unravel the different mixed layers with surgical precision. Synthesizer strings emerge from the background with beautiful definition and hear the mixed ‘bubbling’ detail floating from left to right and slightly varying in height through the sound image. In many good hi-fi sets, this detailing often remains intertwined with the other details in the sound image, thus showing the set its transparent and precise character.

After this we listen to Dreamy Skies from the new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ by the Rolling Stones. The song appears to be recorded in an XY microphone configuration. With our eyes closed we can almost estimate the size of the hall that serves as a recording room. Acoustic guitar and the typical sounds of the steel guitar are located at an imaginary distance halfway in the recording room and can be heard with an enormous sound depth due to the clearly audible room reverberation. The bass accompanies this with dry, muted sounds in combination with sparse percussion from the distant background. Jagger’s lead vocals are firmly in the foreground and are supported by the warm sounds of piano and electric guitar. Occasional struck toms sound full, dynamic and authentic. Despite the spatial representation and the multitude of instruments, we do not experience a confusing scene, but rather a high degree of order and realism.

We close the session with Perfect Darkness from Fink’s live album ‘Wheels Turn Beneath my Feet’. An atmospheric performance that made us feel as if we were present at the live concert with our eyes closed. Once again, the room reflections add so much to the atmosphere in Bender’s listening room. Vocals are reproduced flawlessly from the center of the sound image. The bass guitar lays out beautiful melodic lines and the authentic sound of the acoustic guitar equipped with nylon strings, the percussion and brass seem realistic to us. When we squint our eyes, we feel like we are completely there.

The nicest surprises often come from an unexpected source and so did this time. While recording our findings with our slightly overweight fingers on the cramped iPhone screen, the previous song ended faster than we had anticipated and the next track started unintentionally. It is a bit of a premature choice by Qobuz and before we get to it we listen to the remaster of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas from the album ‘Christmas With The Rat Pack’ by Frank Sinatra. Every rasp and vibration of his vocal cords penetrate deep into our soul and ‘The Voice’ gives us instant goosebumps. The backing choir is reproduced from left to right and with refinement. String orchestra driven by the authentically reproduced first violin fills every gap on the imaginary stage. Although it is too early for this genre and we are not real fans of Christmas, we listen to this beautifully presented song in full.

Overall impression

Acoustic Energy has introduced a beautifully finished floorstander with its new Corinium speakers, where the limited edition in British Racing Green metallic in combination with the black front, base and drivers visually leaves us with a stately impression. With this Corinium, the manufacturer has attempted to develop a more dynamic, lively and musically engaging system than anything they have created before. An attempt has been made to create new standards in the areas of sound quality, design and price-performance ratio. Let us already reveal that we believe that the manufacturer has succeeded in its aim here with distinction.

In the Bender Hifi listening room we experience an honest, open music reproduction of the tracks we have played. The musical picture that this set creates is fast, direct and very precise. The speed in the drivers does not provide a cold or bright reproduction, but rather brings feeling to the music, with voices being reproduced with even more realism. The bass delivers a wonderful push and is characterized by tranquility. We have the feeling that with a few extra hours of playing there will be even more music, but what we hear already gives us goosebumps. The sublayer can be displayed a little deeper, but this requires some extra time for all parts of the chain and the moving parts of the drivers. The wide and layered sound image that this set creates is also very impressive. This creates an impressive stage where it is possible to indicate exactly where the vocals and instruments occupy the intended places.

Then we haven’t even talked about the price tag of just the speakers. The normal version of the Corinium is available for just under seven thousand euros per set and the Limited Edition has a minimally higher price tag with an additional cost of one thousand euros. This additional cost may not translate into higher sound quality, but it does translate into a higher overall experience and we would certainly be willing to pay this extra price for it. With this pricing, Acoustic Energy places its new Corinium speakers at a very interesting price point and will be a formidable competitor in the competition in this price range.

Conclusion

We see these speaker models as a good choice for discerning music lovers who have a feeling for interior design and styling. The British Racing Green Limited Edition version is also a nice addition for the enthusiast of British Cars and Lifestyle. How chic is it to be able to purchase a set of high-end hi-fi speakers that color match your Mini Cooper, Lotus, Aston Martin, Jaguar or beloved Austin Healey? It is easy to imagine that this last target group probably cannot resist the temptation to keep their bank card in their wallet after a single listening session. If you meet that profile, you have been warned in advance.

6,999 euros pair in satin black, satin white and matt walnut

7,999 euros for the set in British Racing Green metallic

viertron.nl |Â benderhifi.nlÂ |Â acoustic-energy.co.uk

Rating 5/5