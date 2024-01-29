REVIEW: AMD Ryzen 5 8600G – or finally a happier iGPU for AM5

#REVIEW #AMD #Ryzen #8600G #finally #happier #iGPU #AM5

The new socket AM5 has been with us for more than a year and for now it was the domain of “thick” processors with a large L3 cache, extra chiplets and a tiny integrated graphics core AMD Radeon 610M, which consists of two RDNA2 CUs and is surprisingly capable despite such a large cut . In terms of performance, it does not have the older integrated Vega with 8-11 CU, i.e. mainly in the desktop, but it is a usable solution for users who do not need a large GPU, they can get by with three monitors and functional video acceleration.

However, there are users who sometimes want more than a little performance, but at the same time don’t want a big dGPU. AMD’s monolithic processors served these purposes, they are the same silicon found in notebooks with AMD processors, but in the desktop they typically achieve higher performance due to overclocking options, power limits, cooling and overall better tuning options are available.

Older APUs based on Zen3 CPU architecture and Vega GPU architecture are still usable, but they are not quite the “latest&greatest” technology. The mobile segment brought notebook Ryzen 6000 series, which offered the Zen3+ processor part and the RDNA2 graphics part. Unfortunately, the desktop equivalent did not go to market.

This changes the Ryzen 8000G series available from this week, the processor part is of course based on the Zen4 architecture and the graphics part on the latest RDNA3, at least in the mobile segment the performance jump of Radeon 7xxM compared to Radeon 6xxM can be observed. On the desktop, however, this is a big leap over the older Vega iGPUs.

Similar to the mobile Ryzen 7040 series, the desktop Ryzen 8000G offers an AI acceleration unit, or if you prefer, a kind of NPU. Personally, I have not yet encountered any real use of NPUs from AMD or Intel, but software support is reportedly expanding, so we will see in time whether this technology somehow takes hold for various local accelerations of all kinds.

AMD has prepared four different processors, I have received two pieces so far, a six-core one AMD Ryzen 5 8600G and octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 8700G.

However, there are still AMD Ryzen 5 8500G and Ryzen 3 8300G processors.

These are special in that they lack an AI NPU and combine Zen4 and Zen4c cores. The AMD Ryzen 5 8500G features two Zen4 cores and four Zen4c cores, offering SMT for all physical cores. AMD Ryzen 3 8300G is even weirder, it has only one Zen4 core and three Zen4c cores, it supports SMT of course, so it looks like a 4C/8T CPU.

In both of these lower models, the graphics core has been trimmed, and the Ryzen 3 8300G will unfortunately only be available for system integrators and OEM manufacturers, it cannot be bought in retail and the price is unknown.

Of course, all these new APUs have some limitations compared to the full-fat Ryzens for the AM5 socket. Initially, they only support PCIe fourth generation (full 28 lanes), which I currently do not consider a problem, PCIe 5 devices are on the market like saffron, and I assume that during the lifetime of the AM5 platform we will see an APU with PCIe Gen5. I assume that the vast majority of users will want to use these APUs without the dGPU.

Furthermore, these processors have a trimmed L3 cache, a maximum of 16MB.

First, let’s look at the more affordable six-core AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, the official price is said to be $229, which in an ideal world would mean approximately CZK 5,200, but since the Czech Republic is special, I expect a slightly higher price and exceeding the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X.

The latter has an advantage in the form of a larger L3 cache, PCIe 5.0 and slightly higher clock frequencies. However, the Ryzen 5 8600G primarily has a significantly better iGPU and the silicon isn’t free. To a certain extent, it could be said that we are getting approximately a Ryzen 5 7600/7600X and a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so it will depend on the specific game and settings.

The processor has six physical cores of the Zen4 generation and SMT support, thus offering six cores and twelve threads. The basic clock frequency is set to 4.3 GHz and Turbo boost up to 5 GHz. All six cores are willing to boost somewhere around 4500-4600 MHz depending on the type of load, which is not bad. The power limit or TDP is set at 65 Watts, however motherboards can mess up a bit.

This also happened in my case, because the processor has a short-term PPT limit of up to 88 Watts, which ensures a short-term higher performance. However, the time window for the 88W limit should not exceed about 180 seconds. In my case, the processor behaved in such a way that it held 88 Watts for a relatively short time, but then dropped to 80W and fluctuated between 76-80 Watts for ten minutes, until after about ten minutes the power limit dropped to 65 Watts. It is possible that this is a bug in the pre-production BIOS.

Thanks to this behavior, the processor could achieve higher performance than with the standard 65W power limit. A slightly unpleasant effect is that the temperature of the processor shoots up to 95°C during short-term load, as the included Wraith Stealth cooler is built for economical 65W processors. Once the power limit drops, everything is fine.

The integrated AMD Radeon 760M graphics core has 512 shaders and a clock frequency of up to 2800 MHz, so the performance could be similar to the mobile Radeon 780M, since in the desktop we have a higher power limit available, which means a higher boost for a longer time. Of course the memory used will have a massive effect on performance.

The processor arrived to me in its sales packaging, however, the bar code for regular sales is missing, so it is a sample directly from AMD. The box has a very similar design to the box for the Ryzen 7000, but of course there are subtle changes, including the information about the presence of an AI NPU.

Inside the box I found the processor itself with the corresponding adhesive and the good old AMD Wraith Stealth cooler. Of course I decided to use this cooler because it makes sense. The cooler is traditionally screwed into the socket, so there is no risk that it will somehow escape on its own, have bad pressure, or some plastic feet will crack when transporting the computer, etc. Personally, I prefer this screwing solution compared to a lever through the plastic parts of the socket.

In addition to the processor, AMD also sent me a GIGABYTE B650 AORUS ELITE AX ICE motherboard, which coincidentally is almost identical to the board I use for graphics card tests, only it is not white and the ICE label is missing. At the same time, I also got a G.Skill TridentZ5 Neo RGB 2x16GB DDR5-6400 memory kit, which AMD recommended to use for all tests.

In the case of the tested Ryzen 5 8600G, I went slightly against the current and used the memory kit that I use on another board, namely the less “fancy” Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 2x16GB. Personally, it makes more sense with a cheaper processor to use a little cheaper memory, and I plan to investigate the effect of memory on iGPU performance, but we’ll look at that another time.

As part of price optimization, I installed a random SSD in the board, which I took out of the drawer. Specifically, it’s a WDC SN740 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD that I pulled from a ThinkPad L15 Gen4. I installed the Windows 11 Pro 23H2 operating system on the SSD just to be safe. All components were then powered by the GIGABYTE UD1000GM power supply, which is somewhat overkill, but I didn’t have anything better at hand.

On the software side, AMD has provided a slightly weird version of the iGPU driver, however the regular driver version 24.1.1 or later will be available when the processors are released. Also for this reason, I want to look at iGPU performance one more time later. I used the standard chipset drivers from the AMD website, i.e. for socket AM5 and B650 chipset in version 5.08.02.027.

All tests were conducted with an active iGPU, I no longer have a GeForce RTX 4090 with me, so many game tests with this GPU and some other benchmarks that I performed with the RTX 4090 are missing. no reasonable CPUs with a decent iGPU and the Ryzen 5 2400G alone wouldn’t quite save it.

In the BIOS, I only enabled virtualization, the EXPO profile with 6000 MT/s throughput, and I set “UMA Game Mode” for the iGPU, which steals all 4GB of the total 32GB RAM for the iGPU, and the iGPU will take more memory dynamically as needed.