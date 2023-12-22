Review ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: “There’s a lot going wrong here”

#Review #Aquaman #Lost #Kingdom #lot #wrong

Recensie: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) –

Director: James Wan | Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman“There’s a lot wrong with this fitting ending to a catastrophic franchise.”

Review: Bon Bini: Bangkok Nights (2023) –

Director: Pieter van Rijn | Cast: Liliana de Vries, Phi Nguyen, Jandino Asporaat, Ankie Beilke

“The Bon Bini franchise nicely explores what else it can be, without forgetting what it is.”

Recensie: About Dry Grasses (2023) –

Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Cast: Deniz Celiloglu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici, Ece Bagci

“Wonderful film about teachers discussing in an unruly winter mountain area.”

Recensie: Society of the Snow (2023) –

Director: JA Bayona | Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Simon Hempe, Rafael Federman, Santiago Vaca Narvaja

“Nice tribute to the victims of the Andes air disaster in the 1970s.”

Recensie: The Old Oak (2023) –

Director: Ken Loach | Cast: Dave Turner, Ebla Mari, Claire Rodgerson, Trevor Fox

“Ken Loach’s last film with, as always, a relevant message that he proclaims quietly but powerfully.”

Review: Take me with you (2023) –

Director: Will Koopman | Cast: Jeroen Krabbé, Eva Laurenssen, Renée Soutendijk, Gene Bervoets

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel on wheels knows how to serve the target group.”

Review: Until Tomorrow (2022) –

Director: Ali Asgari | Cast: Sadaf Asgari, Ghazal Shojaei, Amirreza Ranjbaran, Nahal Dashti

“Poignant drama about the oppression of Iranian women has less impact than expected.”

Review: Bird’s-eye view (2023) –

Director: Benjamin Renner, Guillot Homsy | Cast: Isabela Merced, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key

“White Lotus writer Mike White is also no stranger to animation.”

