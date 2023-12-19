Review article on the protein p53 as a target for new cancer therapies

#Review #article #protein #p53 #target #cancer #therapies

In cancer cells with wild-type (normal) TP53, p53 is often inhibited by overexpression of the p53 antagonist MDM2, and substances that break the p53-MDM2 bond can restore p53 activity. In TP53-mutated cancer cells, molecules that promote correct folding of missense-mutated p53 or translational read-through of nonsense-mutated TP53 can restore p53 function. Several p53-targeting substances are now being tested in clinical trials in patients with various types of malignancies, but so far no such drug has been approved for clinical use. In this review article, Wiman and colleagues discuss the complex interactions between p53 and its microenvironment and suggest strategies to improve the clinical efficacy of p53-targeted agents.

Pharmacological reactivation of p53 in the era of precision anticancer medicine.

Tuval A, Strandgren C, Heldin A, Palomar-Siles M, Wiman KG

Nat Rev Clin Oncol 2023 Dec;():